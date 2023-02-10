Open in App
Portage, IN
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

2-year-old girl dies after accidentally shooting herself in Portage, Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihCi8_0kidzL3m00

2-year-old girl dies after accidentally shooting herself in Portage, Indiana 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 2-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun in Portage, Indiana on Tuesday.

Portage police and fire were dispatched to the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. for the shooting, according to police. First responders immediately began to render aid to the girl when they arrived and took her to a Portage hospital.

The girl was then flown to a trauma center for advanced treatment in Illinois, but she later died Tuesday night.

The initial investigation indicated the girl was able to access the family-owned gun and shot a single bullet, striking herself.

No other children were in the home and no other injuries were reported.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Portage police are investigating the incident and said they would present evidence to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office for what, if any, criminal charges would be appropriate.

The police department said counselors have been made available for the first responders at the scene because while they deal with difficult situations regularly, incidents involving the untimely death of a child "can be some of the hardest."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State
Gary shooting: 13-year-old boy found shot to death outside church
Gary, IN6 hours ago
East Chicago shooting: Teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old boy inside Indiana home, police say
East Chicago, IN3 days ago
Driver fires semi-automatic weapon during traffic stop, arrested after chase
Fowler, IN4 days ago
Most Popular
Video shows off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shoot attacker in Brainerd
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
South suburban man arrested for South Side armed robbery, ID’d
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Buyers robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy bike, motorcycle in Chicago Lawn
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Off-duty officer heard yelling, 'I'll kill you,' before shooting man who apparently went for ugn
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Man shot by CPD officer in North Lawndale in bond court Wednesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspected bank robbers in Lisle traced to Chicago warehouse
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Police say man punched two women at Clark and Division
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Father of accused Highland Park parade gunman pleads not guilty to felony charges
Highland Park, IL16 hours ago
Heavy snow falls in northern suburbs; cars stall and crash through evening
Buffalo Grove, IL6 hours ago
CFD responds to blaze at vacant Englewood house
Chicago, IL1 day ago
French bulldog reunited with owner after being snatched near Pilsen home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cook County Sheriff's Office partnering with PAWS to care for sheltered pets
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Loved ones grieve Robbins man killed in crash with stolen Kia
Robbins, IL3 days ago
20 years after the E2 nightclub tragedy, a woman mourns a mom she never got to know
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
CHA program helps Chicago woman becomes a homeowner
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Slick conditions everywhere
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Organization that pairs service dogs with veterans opens Joliet location
Joliet, IL1 day ago
Survivors, activists gather for vigil in Highland Park in wake of Michigan State shooting
Highland Park, IL2 days ago
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Highland Park reveals plans for this year's 4th of July
Highland Park, IL10 hours ago
32-year-old man fatally shot in the head while sitting in car
Chicago, IL4 days ago
First dog brought to Chicago from Texas shelters gets forever home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder reported missing: CPD
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Falling tree hits 4 people at Northwestern University
Evanston, IL12 hours ago
Chicagoans play it safe on roads as snow falls, look forward to spring
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago RV and Camping Show in Rosemont kicks off today
Rosemont, IL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy