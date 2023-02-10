Groups back discharge suit

A federal lawsuit has been filed in California about federal regulations dealing with the discharging of ship ballast water and, if successful, could have impacts in the Florida Keys.

The lawsuit has drawn the support of a local group seeking more regulation of cruise ships calling on Key West.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Earth have sued the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to finalize nationwide standards that would protect U.S. waterways from harmful vessel discharges.

The lawsuit filed this week in the Northern District of California notes that discharges of vessel ballast water originating thousands of miles away can carry invasive species, pathogens and pollutants. These can contaminate waters and threaten ecosystems, public health and economies, the lawsuit stated.

“The EPA has looked the other way for years as ships from all over the world dump disease-causing pathogens and invasive organisms that harm our waters and communities,” said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Pollutants and invasive species like the invasive overbite clam are threats that demand action, and it’s absurd that the EPA has abdicated its duty for so long and neglected to set firm limits on ballast water.”

Vessel pollution has spread harmful zebra mussels, coral diseases and even human pathogens. To improve stability, ships take up ballast water at their origins, and this water contains animals, plants and other organisms. The vessels carry that water to their destinations, where it is released and the foreign species are let out into the aquatic ecosystems. Some of these now-invasive species threaten native organisms and water quality. Communities with unreliable water treatment systems, including low-wealth and environmental justice communities, may be at heightened risk from introduced human pathogens, according to the group.

“EPA was given an exceedingly generous timeline to comply with the law and issue meaningful regulations on vessel discharge,” said Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth. “It is clear that litigation is the only remaining tactic to force the agency to act. We hope today’s lawsuit will finally get EPA’s attention and begin forging a real path toward protecting ecosystems and nearby communities from this dangerous form of unregulated pollution.”

The EPA has a track record of ignoring vessel pollution. Courts have rejected the EPA’s inadequate vessel discharge standards in the past, and Congress required the agency to establish new vessel discharge standards, including standards to control ballast water pollution, by Dec. 4, 2020.

The EPA has repeatedly postponed the release of its final standards. In fall 2020 the agency projected that the final standards would be published in March 2021, but after multiple delays the agency now says it will take nearly the entire four years of President Joe Biden’s administration, according to a new release by Centers for Biological Diversity. “The EPA’s repeated moving of the goalposts has kept weak and unlawful standards in place. Today’s lawsuit is intended to force the agency to stop delaying and issue its final standards.”

In September 2022, environmental groups filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA over its failure to regulate ballast water. In June 2022, 34 members of Congress asked EPA Administrator Michael Regan to end the agency’s 50-year failure to comply with the Clean Water Act and finally issue the ballast water discharge standards required by the Act. In November 2022, 180 environmental organizations, public health organizations, commercial- and sport-fishing organizations and Native American tribes asked the administration to order the EPA to finally follow the law on ballast water discharges. The administration has not responded to either letter, according to the Centers for Biological Diversity.

The lawsuit comes as Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has decimated boulder and mountain star corals from the Florida Keys to Grenada. Late last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an action plan to combat the disease, which is most lethal coral disease strain to date, and NOAA representatives listed ballast water as a potential vector for the disease.

NOAA has begun to collaborate with the EPA and U.S. Coast Guard on strategies to reduce the threat of transmission through ballast water in vessels that transit the globe. These include communicating voluntary ballast water best management practices to the maritime industry and the development of guidelines for transmission prevention, NOAA announced in a news conference in October 2022.

The Coast Guard has formed a Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease task force in the Atlantic and Caribbean and is doing increased compliance checks with high-risk vessels.

The outbreak is unique in its rapid progression, high death rates, large geographic range, extended duration and the number of coral species affected. Once infected, coral colonies typically die within weeks to months.

“Scientists have now given us very good reason to believe that ballast-water dumping practices by cruise ships may be responsible for the spread of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has killed off vast quantities of coral in the Florida Keys and throughout the Caribbean,” said Arlo Haskell, treasurer for the Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships. “It is typical of the cruise industry to continue its environmentally disastrous practices in the face of such evidence. But it is unconscionable that the EPA has failed to regulate ballast water despite more than a decade of science showing its dangers. We salute the Centers for Biological Diversity and support their efforts to hold these bad actors to account. We must move faster to save the reef.”

Also, ballast water has been listed also a possible disease vector in a fatal disease that has killed large numbers of coral’s symbiotic partner spiny urchin, scientifically known as diadema.

The Lower Keys Guides and the Florida Keys Guides associations called for stiffer regulations to be implemented in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s management plan for the discharge of ballast water by large ships transiting ships transiting the Keys Sanctuary.

“We support the addition of a no discharge zone to specifically address the threats post by cruise ships,” the guides associations wrote in comments to the Sanctuary Restoration Blueprint, a draft of its proposed management plan. “Although the additional regulations are overdue and well intentioned, we would remind the agency of the repeated violations of the cruise industry and the mounting evidence suggesting ballast water may have been a key factor in spreading SCTLD (‘Spatial and Temporal Patterns of SCTLD Outbreaks in the Bahamas,’ Dahlgren, Pizarro, Sherman, Greene, Oliver. 2021). We believe this regulation lacks the appropriate enforcement mechanism and mandatory penalty consequences. We ask the agency to articulate precisely how they intend to enforce this regulation and prescribe penalties to future violations. We strongly believe that there should be a reciprocity provision that would apply to all National Marine Sanctuary systems given the historical abuses of the cruise ship industry.”

In 2004, the Centers for Biological Diversity successfully started the process to petition the federal government to list elkhorn and staghorn coral and other species of coral on the federal Endangered Species List.

