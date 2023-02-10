Industrial park status uncertain amid deferrals

A series of deferrals granted by the Miami-Dade County Commission last year so the developer of a controversial industrial park could revise plans to win approval appears to have played a role in nullifying the final vote and restarting the planning process.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity notified Miami-Dade County officials on Jan. 26 that the 180-day deadline for amending its Urban Development Boundary to allow the large-scale logistics services center to be built on farmland near Homestead Air Reserve Base was Oct. 27, 2022.

Failing to meet the deadline means the “amendment shall be deemed withdrawn,” according to DEO correspondence between the agency and Miami-Dade.

The commission voted 8-4 to amend its Comprehensive Land Use Plan in order to move the boundary on Nov. 1, five days after the deadline.

“Without question, this Nov. 1, 2022, hearing occurred after DEO’s acknowledgment of the extension of the 180-day deadline to Oct. 27, 2022. Therefore, DEO’s interpretation of Miami-Dade County’s Plan Amendment No. 22-07ESR is that the amendment is a new proposed amendment. In other words, Miami-Dade County’s Plan Amendment No. 22-07ESR represents an entirely new process and statutory obligations,” wrote James D. Stansbury, chief of DEO’s Bureau of Community Planning and Growth, in the Jan. 26 letter.

The county’s legal counsel recently was inquiring about the specific implications of DEO’s position, which project opponents are interpreting as do-over requiring a new vote by the commission.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved moving its Urban Development Boundary in November to allow a project on protected farmland after the developer, Aligned Real Estate Holdings, promised to donate 2 acres of environmentally sensitive land to the county for every acre approved for development.

It was the fourth time the request to move the boundary was heard by the commission after previous efforts to secure a required two-thirds supermajority by the 12-member body failed. The commission normally has 13 members, but one was suspended by the governor.

Aligned in September scaled back plans for a 793-acre industrial complex — known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District — that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the region primarily in the form of warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing just south of the Florida Turnpike.

Instead, Aligned proposed a smaller project consisting of a 380-acre district totaling only 47.9% of the originally intended space and 62% of the jobs previously pitched in the first plan, or 7,300. But that proposal fell one vote short of a supermajority, so the applicant requested another deferral and eventually returned with the land donation offer.

Opponents of the project point to the site’s longtime use as farmland, its proximity to Biscayne Bay and protected wetlands, federal interest in the land, which is a former freshwater slough, for possible Everglades restoration inclusion, and its designation as a low-lying coastal hazard zone.

Proponents of the development say South Dade residents who otherwise must commute to Miami for work and contribute to time-consuming gridlock deserve to have a major employment center closer to home.

Under Miami-Dade’s charter, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, whose staff opposed the project primarily due to the availability of buildable commercial land within the existing UDB, vetoed the commission’s Nov. 1 approval. However, the commission overrode the veto at its next meeting.