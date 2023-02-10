Key West city attorney search narrowed to 2

The search for a new Key West city attorney was narrowed to two candidates after a brief, 16-minute meeting of the search advisory council on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Members of the committee, appointed by the sitting commissioners, decided to go with the only two candidates who met all the primary search criteria.

The search committee consists of local attorneys Greg Oropeza, Richard McChesney, Erica Sterling, Greg Davila, former judge Wayne Miller, Jennifer Sanchez and City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.

After a brief discussion, members decided to move forward with interviews with interim City Attorney Ron Ramsingh and former County Land Use Counsel Ralf Brookes — the only two who met the six major criteria suggested by the Key West City Commission.

Those criteria include possessing a law degree (J.D.) from an accredited law school; being a member of the Florida Bar; having a license/certification to practice law in Florida; admission to practice or obtain certification within 12 months of hire before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida; and have 10 or more years minimum of prior related work experience.

“We decided to move forward with the two candidates that met all of the major search criteria,” said committee member Kaufman, also a local attorney.

The city received just five applicants since advertising in January seeking a replacement for Shawn Smith. Ramsingh was named to the interim position in December, although two commissioners — Jimmy Weekley and Kaufman — expressed concerns at the time.

“Anytime you have an interim named that does suppress interest from the outside,” said Kaufman. “If you look at the city manager position where we have an outgoing interim, we received 43 applicants. In this situation, we had five. The two candidates we want to speak to are both strong.”

As the Chief Assistant City Attorney for the last six years, Ramsingh joined as an assistant city attorney in 2007. Ramsingh studied Criminal Justice at the University of Florida and received his J.D. from St. Thomas University. He boasts endorsements from former Chief Assistant City Attorney Larry Erskine, former City Commissioner Harry Bethel, Bender & Associates Architects, Curry Blackwell, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, and others.

Brookes currently maintains a private practice in Cape Coral but has extensive experience advising municipal governments, including Naples and Yankeetown, as well as Madeira, St. Pete and Bradenton beaches. From 1992 to 1998, Brookes served as Monroe County’s Land Use Litigation Counsel. He listed references, including former Monroe County Sherriff J. Allison DeFoor, attorney Wayne LaRue Smith and former Key West attorney Ray Allen. After attending the University of Miami for his Marine Sciences and Geology undergraduate degree, Brookes received his law degree from the University of Florida.

He was also counsel for Safer Cleaner Ships in their battle to curtail the cruise industry in Key West.

Search committee members will conduct one-on-one interviews between now and their next meeting on Mon., Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. At that meeting, the committee is expected to hold public interviews, then make a recommendation to the City Commission.