Large housing project coming to top of Stretch

Development plans for 342 apartments at the top of the 18-Mile Stretch were unanimously approved by the City Commission of Florida City earlier this month.

Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development Group will build Card Sound Key Apartments on approximately 13 acres of vacant land located on the west side of U.S. 1 where it merges with Krome Avenue. Ground-breaking on the project is planned for the first quarter of 2024 and completion is anticipated in early 2025.

The apartments will feature 342 residential rental units with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The project will consist of six four-story buildings with 20% of the units dedicated to workforce housing and 80% as market-rate rentals. The property will include a vita course circulating the property with several workout stations, along with a pool, barbecue area, two-story clubhouse, dog park, children’s playground and pickleball court.

Set on the most southern development site in Miami-Dade County, Card Sound Key Apartments will serve the submarkets of south Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys, according to the developer.

“As the closest apartment development to Ocean Reef Club, where there are 1,200 employees commuting daily, coupled with a severe housing shortage in the northern Keys and South Dade, this multifamily project will add much needed high-quality housing to the community,” said Michael Wohl, principal of Coral Rock Development Group.

Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace lauded the design and the dedication of a fifth of the apartments to workforce housing.

“We are extremely excited about the beautiful Card Sound Key Apartments coming to Florida City,” Wallace said. “Card Sound Key will be the first housing you will see when entering Florida City going north and it makes quite a statement. I am very pleased with the workforce component of the project.”

Coral Rock Development Group is a developer of multifamily workforce housing projects along with mixed-use and affordable developments. Recent projects include Pura Vida Hialeah and Kayla at Library Place, among others.