114 Haitian migrants make landfall in Keys

A group of 114 Haitian migrants made landfall in Tavernier on Thursday, Feb. 9, in an old rustic sailboat.

The group, which included 10 women and 10 juveniles, arrived early in the morning behind a home on Oleander Drive at Mile Marker 93, according to local law enforcement sources. The group was being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Generally large concentrations of migrants are taken to the nearest Customs and Border Protection for processing and then transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Thursday’s landing has been the largest concentration of Haitian migrants landing in the Keys since more than 100 Haitian migrants landed Nov. 21 after their vessel grounded on a sandbar south of Whale Harbor in Islamorada.

The U.S. Coast Guard has ramped up its efforts and equipment to quell the flow of Cuban and Haitian migrants into the Florida Keys and South Florida, as an unprecedented number of migrants have been attempting to enter the country illegally in the past several months.

Last month, the Coast Guard deployed additional cutters, boats and aircraft, including one of its newest and most capable ships, Coast Guard Cutter James, in support of Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry, according to the Coast Guard. The task force was put together as migrant landings and interdictions have been at their highest numbers since the wet-foot, dry-foot policy ended in 2017, which allowed Cuban migrants to stay if they made it to American soil.

Coast Guard Cutter James is a national security cutter with robust communication, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools for of shore detection and interdiction, adding to the already increased law enforcement personnel and resources previously surged to support Homeland Security Task Force, according to the Coast Guard.

The number of Cuban and Haitian migrants landings had dramatically declined since hundreds of Cuban migrants landed in the Dry Tortugas National Park on New Year’s weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 3, U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys and found 29 Cuban migrants after an extensive search. The day before, Feb. 2, U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard responded to a migrant landing at the Dry Tortugas National Park and found 30 Cuban migrants. The group, consisting of 19 adults and 11 juveniles, arrived on a rustic homemade vessel called a chug, according to Chief Border Protection Agent Walter Slosar.

Since Oct. 1, agents have responded to more than 246 migrant landings and encountered more than 4,400 migrants in South Florida, according to Border Protection Chief Raul Ortiz.

tohara@keysnews.com