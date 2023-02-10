The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students, their family members and the community to learn about CFK Academy at an information event at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the CFK Academy building on the Key West Campus.

Through presentations given in the classrooms of the new building, attendees will learn about the unique learning opportunities provided and the benefits of attending the tuition-free public charter high school. College representatives will answer questions and provide guidance about enrolling. Those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP at http://www.CFK.edu/CFKAcademy.

CFK Academy, which opens in August, focuses on college and career readiness with curriculum centered on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and Career Technical Education (CTE). The application for the 2023- 24 school year can be found at http://www.CFK.edu/CFKAcademy. The initial enrollment period ends March 15.