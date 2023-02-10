Account set up for family of fisherman

An account on gofundme.com has been started for the family of Anthony Blanco, a commercial fisherman from Stock Island who died recently in a head-on collision in Glades County, Florida.

His girlfriend, Liz Hernandez, was pregnant with their child at the time of the crash, and she was killed in the crash as well. Four people, including the unborn baby, were killed in the wreck, which was caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened Sunday, Jan. 29, on U.S. 27, south of State Road 773 in Moore Haven, Florida. A Lexus SUV traveling north in the southbound lanes collided with Blanco’s Jeep Compass, according to the FHP. The Compass overturned and erupted in flames.

To contribute to the account, go online to https://gf.me/v/c/p39r/cjb9t-funeral-expenses