Open in App
Key West, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Key West Citizen

U.S. Coast Guard tours weather station

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7mnX_0kidzBEW00

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson and Cmd. Master Chief Aaron Zimmer visited the National Weather Service office in Key West.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Chip Kasper and Meteorologist Justin McReynolds gave the visiting officers a tour before letting the admiral help release the AM radiosonde balloon.

Radiosonde instrument that is carried into the atmosphere by a large hydrogen or helium filled balloon. The radiosonde is the small instrument package that is suspended and measures pressure, temperature and relative humidity.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy