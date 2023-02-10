U.S. Coast Guard tours weather station

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson and Cmd. Master Chief Aaron Zimmer visited the National Weather Service office in Key West.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Chip Kasper and Meteorologist Justin McReynolds gave the visiting officers a tour before letting the admiral help release the AM radiosonde balloon.

Radiosonde instrument that is carried into the atmosphere by a large hydrogen or helium filled balloon. The radiosonde is the small instrument package that is suspended and measures pressure, temperature and relative humidity.