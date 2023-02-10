Conchs looking to finish strong before districts

In what has become routine for the Key West High boys wrestling team, the Conchs took their longest road trip of the season to Clay High with two week remaining in the regular season in hopes of seeing some of the top contenders from North Florida. According to coach Chaz Jimenez, his matsmen were able to accomplish to goal of the trip and turned in a seventh-place finish out of 41 teams.

“I still feel like we should have finished in the Top 3 of that tournament, we just left some points out there, but it was a good learning experience,” said Jimenez.

The coach was pleased with the efforts of Jason Flynn, who lost his semifinal match to the No. 2-ranked 138-pounder, but battled back through a shoulder injury in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match, which the coaches opted to hold him out as the district was just two weeks out.

“He wrestled really well and we didn’t want to push it,” Jimenez said about Flynn.

In the 220-pound weight class, Ralph Richie would also place fourth after suffering a pair of tough losses.

“He was good enough and could have won that tournament but made some mistakes that cost him,” said Jimenez. “In the third-place match he almost won in the last second.”

Senior Andre Otto also made his return to the mat for just the second time this year, and picked right back up where he left off last year, pinning every opponent on his way to the finals of the heavyweight class. Otto, ranked third in the state, defeated the No. 2-ranked matsman in the state 3-2 for the tournament title.

“He just needs more matches under his belt and keep his weight balanced so he can keep wrestling,” said Jimenez. “He’s just so athletic for his size and showed it in the finals.”

The regular season will come to a close for Key West on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, during the Falcon Invitational at Jensen Beach, and Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez is looking for his wrestlers to just gain more experience as they prepare for a shot at a 14th consecutive district championship.

“We just want to clean up some things and finish strong before districts,” said Jimenez.

