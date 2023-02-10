McDonald named head coach of the Dolphins

For the past quarter century, Sean McDonald has been a mainstay in the Monroe County football coaching tree.

Now, for the first time, he is a head coach as he was named (find out what day he was hired) to the position by the Marathon High football team.

“This is the only county I have ever worked in and all I have ever wanted to do is be a head football coach,” said McDonald, who graduated high school from Miami Springs and college from Florida State with a degree in physical education. “I am really grateful for this county for allowing me to do it. Even though I didn’t go here, I feel like I am a product of Monroe County, so I’m looking forward to this next challenge in my career.”

His career in the Keys began in 1998 as the physical education teacher at Sugarloaf School, where he would spend the next 16 years teaching, but during the 1999 and 2000 campaigns he would assist the Key West High football team with head coaches Pat Freeman and Greg Kramer. The Dolphins coach also credited current Conchs kicking coach Judd Wise, as well as former Key West coach Robert James, as being major factors in his coaching career.

“They have always had so much great advice for me and have helped mold me into the person I am today,” said McDonald.

In 2004, McDonald would transition to the Lower Keys Football with his wife, Tracy McDonald, which included coaching a mix of four teams from Flag to A Division with players from Big Pine and Sugarloaf. He would coach two of those squads in 2012 before making the move to Marathon full- time.

The 2013-14 school year was McDonald’s first season with the Dolphins, and the following campaign he would lead the Marathon middle football team to an undefeated 12-0 record. In fact, in two years as the middle school coach McDonald would lead the Dolphins to a 20-2 mark

He would eventually take two seasons away from the program to watch his son, Jackson McDonald, play college football at Florida International University, but rejoined the staff two seasons ago as offensive coordinator.

McDonald stressed he was pleased with his role as coordinator, but with Mac Childress stepping back from the head coaching role with his wife pregnant with their third child, the long-time Monroe County coach knew it was finally his turn to become a head coach. But McDonald explained he does not see himself as the head coach but more the CEO of the football program at Marathon High.

“We have such a unique opportunity here because we are a sixth through 12th, so we have an opportunity to have kids engaged in our program for seven years,” said McDonald. “The idea of having middle school engaged — and I want our coaching staff to work with both the JV and varsity so everyone is truly on the same page and doing the same things, defensively, in he weight rooms — so we end up having a logical system that by the time a kid is a senior, they are going to feel really comfortable doing what they are doing. The real test to me being a good coach will be in seven years when I have a group of kids that have gone all the way through the program.”

In order to have a player go all the way through the program, from sixth through seniors years, McDonald emphasized that they must have success in middle school and that goes beyond winning or losing but more to the way they are coached.

“That is when then they are going to want to continue on to varsity,” said McDonald. “That’s the real things we want to stress and a big part of that is having positive relationships with the kids. It’s one thing to gave discipline and expectations and another thing to just be mean to kids.”

On the field, McDonald plans on keeping the coaching staff in place as well as the single-wing offense, which that has been run by the Dolphins the last four seasons, especially after winning seven game in the system in 2022.

“We are going to keep on moving forward and continue to work hard.”

That does not mean the coach, with 26 years teaching kids to sport in the Monroe County, is going to stop exploring as many ways as possible to get as many Dolphins in the weight room, as well as getting players to as many camps in the summer time, along with also potentially some seven-on-seven programs, especially now that he is a head coach after a quarter century on the sidelines.

“We have to figure out how to be the biggest, strongest and smartest kids we can be,” said McDonald. “We need to figure out how we can be the best team we can be to compete with these teams.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com