Hurricanes' core first of four-year players in program's current system

Entering his fourth season as coach of the Coral Shores High boys lacrosse team, Brian Lindback believes something special can happen during the 2023 campaign, and a major reason for that is because the current seniors are the first to go through the program under the coach’s tutelage starting as freshmen.

“I’m really looking forward to it because they have a lot of good chemistry,” said Lindback. “We have a lot of returning guys as well, we have 20 new kids to the team who are in their first year or are freshman, so we will have a lot of building going on as well, so there’s a lot of look forward to.”

Of those players back on the roster this season for Lindback, none may be more crucial to the success of the program this season than starting goal keeper Reece Jans, as well as senior defenders Christian Buckles, Sean Farrell, and sophomore Xico Reynoso-Heaton. Also on the defensive side, the coach is excited about the potential of freshman transfer S.G. Paul.

“This year is the first year in a while he have enough talent, especially on defense, to bring it to some of these teams like Key West,” said Lindback.

The attack also has several familiar pieces back in place, including senior Sully McDonald, who will start at the X position.

“He’s basically the quarterback of the offense,” said Lindback. “He coordinates everything and sets up the attacks.”

Having an established defensive back, senior Alex Sebben will move out to attack alongside Lucas Carbello, who the coach noted spent the summer working hard on his craft.

“Alex has done a lot of great stuff at attack, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do there,” said Lindback. “I think that our offense is actually ahead of our defense right now.”

The real strength for the Hurricanes this season could be with the middies, led by senior Andrew Kumar, who that coach expressed has done a lot of good training to prepare for the season, as well as Nick Gonzalez, Nick Petrusa and Landon Blackford, all part of the team last year.

“I think they are going to do a lot of great stuff for us,” said Lindback. “We just really need to bring everything together and putting it into the game and getting the new kids to gel with the returners.”

The Hurricanes are also expecting to get a boost from Pedro Perez and Johnny Holly when they join the team after the conclusion of the basketball season. Having had a majority of those players for the full complement of four seasons, Lindback explained that the goal this season is to win double-digit games, which has not been done in his time as coach of the Hurricanes, but it will be a challenge as Coral Shores has but 14 games this season, nine at home.

“It will be a challenge, but the kids seem up for it,” said Lindback. “It’s going to be a push, but it’s definitely doable as long as the coaches are teaching them and the kids buy in and continue to put the work in as they have so far.”

