Athlete of the Week: Aliee Briggs

Ailee Briggs

Key West, freshman, wrestling

Ailee was named “Oustanding Wrestler” during the Clay Rotary Girls Invitational as she was unbeaten in three matches, including defeating the {/span}{span}defending 140-pound weight class state champion Olivia Richie, from Ponta Vedra, in the first-place match. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Ailee was also part of the history-making Lady Conchs squad, which includes her sister Shannon Briggs, that will compete in the program’s first District 16-1A Championships

“I think Ailee is one of the best girls in the state and has a legitimate shot to win districts, even though she has a tough road.”

Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez.

About Freshman Ailee Briggs’ chance of winning a district championship

Honorable Mention

Karel Bublak

Key West, soccer

Karel made several key saves during the Region 4-4A quarterfinals, which allow his teammates to pull out a 4-2 victory in penalty kicks after the match against MAST Academy was tied at 1 following two extra periods. Key West advances to the semifinals against Gulliver Prep on Saturday, Feb. 11, with kickoff at 7 p.m. at FIU Stadium.

Key West Competitive cheerleaders

Reaching the state finals for the fifth time in six seasons, Key West would advance to the championship round where the Lady Conchs finished in sixth place overall in Small Non-Tumbling FHSAA State Championships.

Justice Lee, Ella Dunn, Allie Brabenec, Mikkel Ross

Marathon, weightlifting

Lily Hitchcock,

Coral Shores, weightlifting

Valerie Thene

Key West, weightlifting

The Lady ‘Fins will be sending four members of the squad to the 1A State finals as Justice, Ella, Allie and Mikkel all advanced in both the traditional and Olympics-style lifts, while the Lady ‘Canes will have Lily Hitchcock advancing in the traditional lifts (bench press and clean and jerk) and in the Olympic lift (snatch and clean and jerk) Valentina Rizzo, Vanessa Gabriel both garnered a berth to the 1A championship round. The lone member for Key West to push through in both traditional and Olympic to the 2A State Championship is Valerie, who is now a four-time state finalist.

Andre Otto

Key West, Wrestling

In just his second meet of the season, Andre pinned his way to the finals of the heavyweight class at the Green Cove Rotary and would go on to claim the title, 3-2.

Andris Barroso, Wyatt Kuhn, Marlin Takovich, Anden Rady

Key West, baseball

During the Dinner on the Diamond on Saturday, Feb. 4, Lucky, Wyatt, Marlin and Anden all signed their letters of intent to play college baseball.