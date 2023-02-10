Lady 'Canes coaches attempting to reestablish program's legacy

After three years of dedication to rebuilding the Coral Shores High girls lacrosse team, the husband-and-wife duo of Darryn and Alex Bahn are convinced the program is ready to compete once again for a district championship.

“This really feels like this is the first year is our team that we have built,” said Darryn Bahn. “It’s probably the most talented team we have had since I have been coaching.”

“All the girls have been super hard working,” said Alex, pointing out that there’s an understanding of what is expected by the players as the Lady ‘Canes have all but three starters returning to the lineup this season.

“We lost one girl on defense, one girl in the mid and one on attack, but other than that we are pretty much intact,” said Darryn, adding he has a freshman in mind to fill the vacated starting attack role. “We have our summer program and almost all the girls came out and play in tournaments and have been playing together all offseason, so I think we are coming out with a much better team than we ended with last year.”

In fact, Coral Shores has it leading scorer, Amelia Perchalski, who both coaches emphasized has only gotten better this season, and defender Makayla Hahn returning, as well as Leyla Ochoa, who led the team in assists a season ago, and for the third straight year Emily Murphy in goal.

“Emily is going to be huge for us,” said Darryn. “Amelia has a couple of college looks, Makayla led our team in every defensive stat category last year and has been a starter since her freshman season.”

Knowing they have a strong returning core, Darryn questioned that “If there’s a year we have a shot, why not this year?”

“Last year, there were some game going in, we were gong to try our best we weren’t likely going to win,” said her further explained. “This year, every game, when we look at our schedule, is winable.”

That includes taking on reigning district champion and Monroe County rival Key West.

“Our girls have never beat Key West, period, so I know they are looking to dethrone them,” said Alex. “We are evenly matched this year. We know their style of play and we can do it. With them being the district champs, it gives us that even bigger goal. The last couple of years we have been building to make the team our own and I think this year, we all as a team, have a legitimate shot at challenging at districts.”

That would be a major improvement for the coaching staff after the last two seasons the Lady ‘Canes were eliminated from postseason play in the opening round. In fact, when the Bahns, who were not married at the time, took control of the program, Coral Shores was coming off a winless season. The next year they won four games, last year its was six as they continued to build.

“Knowing what we have retained and what some of the other teams lost, we have one of the better teams in the district this year,” said Darryn.

With the idea in mind of potentially a district title run, the Bahns were sure to put together a highly-competitive schedule.

“We have a lot of girls who want to play college lacrosse and a game against a team like American Heritage, which has all its starters going to college for lacrosse, we wanted to show our girls if they want that what the level of play is like and what type of hard work that must be put in,” said Alex. “We are hoping they rise to those occasions.”

While the coach staff now feels they have the program in place with the players they have built up the last three seasons, it only a portion of what they hope to accomplish, as like the first family of Coral Shores lacrosse, the Halls, they hope to reestablish a powerhouse out of the Upper Keys.

“We have an expectations for us to compete and put Coral Shores girls lacrosse back on the map,” said Darryn. “When I graduate from here in 2012 they were sending girls to college consistently and competing for a spot in the final four at state so we want to get back to that. We knew it was going to take some time, you don’t go from losing district first round to competing in the state championships the next year, so our goal right now is districts.”

