Conchs looking for players to step up in order to have shot at district crown

In order to bring the boys District 16-1A Championship back to Key West during the 2023 season, Conchs coach Alberto Piceno expressed there needs to be several players stepping into new roles successfully, but he also furthered they have dedicated numerous offseason hours to making that transition and believes they have an opportunity to achieve their goal.

“It’s their time now and they have to realize it and they have the heart to do it,” said Piceno. “We have worked hard getting stronger, we have hit the weight room and gone on longer runs, because they want it. This group of seniors and juniors have told me to ‘push us,’ so they are vocal about it and the fire is there, so we have been pushing them. As much as they hate it when they are being pushed, they are seeing the results.”

Even though there are seven freshmen on the squad and a slew of new starters in the lineup this season, especially on the defensive side, Key West does have reigning All-County Player of the Year Mack Hill, who is a junior, back leading the attack.

“He was already our hardest top scorer last year and he’s only worked hard in the offseason,” Piceno said about Hill. “His main job will be to involve everyone as best as possible, to the point he’s comfortable with the way they move and he can used them in the way he plays.”

One of those key pieces for Hill will be Carter Sessoms from the left side.

“He was a co-freshman of the year with Mackie, but last year he kind of shied away and we have had some conversation about it, but this year he knows it’s his to take and he wants it,” Piceno said about Sessoms. “Those two [Hill and Sessoms] will see a lot of playing time, and then we will rotate a third piece in there.”

The final part of the attack, according to the Key West coach, will come down to who meshes the best with Hill and Sessoms, but expects Noah Collins, Brooks Pellicier and, once the soccer season finishes for the Conchs, Brody McCandless. The coach also stressed they have three lines of solid middies, led by new faceoff taker Anthony Fernandez.

“Anthony was really the only other faceoff guy we had, so we have been practicing with him a lot,” said Piceno. “We have focused on getting him in shape, faster, improving his stick skills and in the weight room. He has busted his ass and he wants it and knows this is his time to shine.

“Things will click with the offense and once they see it, the offense will come a lot easier,” the coach furthered. “The defensive side, we have allowed them to play freely. That includes guys who have typically been attack men because they might have to play defense this year.”

In fact, Piceno explained that the focus in the preseason has been on the defense due to the fact a majority of the graduating seniors were from the defense. The coach is expecting Nate Hill will led the defense, along with Joseph Garr, returning with the most experience, while junior Eddie Molina, who is former baseball catcher, has stepped in to fill the role as goalkeeper with former hockey goalkeeper, freshman Matea Lopez, set to be the backup.

“He’s not afraid of contact or getting hit with a ball,” Piceno said about Molina. “He is struggling with his long passes, but other than that he’s good to go, so I think we are set there. It will come down to the juniors being able to step up.”

If they can find those players to fill the voids, Piceno expressed, as difficult as it may sound in the highly touted District 16-1A, they want the title to be brought back to Key West as it was during the first four years of the program’s existence.

“It’s going to be difficult, certainly not a walk in the park for sure,” said Piceno. “Right away I think to Gulliver last year, but what I learned playing them, after we held them to under 10, if we do things the right way as a team we can get close enough to beating them. We all want that district championship back and even though it could be difficult, if we really believe, then there’s no reason we shouldn’t be going for it.”

