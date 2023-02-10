Week that was/Week to come

Friday, Feb. 3

Prep boys basketball

•Keys Gate 100, Key West 39

•Keys Gate JV 47, Key West JV 43

•Coral Shores 60, Marathon 28

Prep competitive cheerleading

•Key West 6th in Small Non-Tumbling FHSAA State Championships

Prep boys basketball

•Palmer Trinity 76, Key West 73 (OT)

SATURday, Feb. 4

Prep wrestling

•Key West boys 6th of 42 teams at Green Cove Springs Rotary at Clay High; Lady Conchs’ sixth out of 24 teams.

Prep girls weightlifting

•Region 4-1A Championships, Marathon fourth, Coral Shores ninth of 25 teams

•Region 4-2A Championships, Key West 11th of 31 teams

Monday, Feb. 6

Prep boys basketball

•District 16-3A quarterfinals, Somerset Silver Palms 49, Marathon 44

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Prep boys basketball

•District 16-4A quarterfinals, Immaculata-LaSalle 72, 33

•District 16-3A quarterfinals, Coral Shores 63, Palmer Trinity 33

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Prep boys basketball

•District 16-3A semifinals, Riviera Prep 80, Coral Shores 35

Prep boys soccer

•Region Quarterfinals, Key West 1, MAST Academy 1 (KW 4-2 PKs)

Friday, Feb. 10

Prep baseball

•Key West Red and Grey game, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

•Key West at The Falcon Invitational at Jensen Beach,

Prep Track and Field

•Marathon at Key West preseason home meet, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Prep boys lacrosse

•Key West at Davie preseason invitational, TBD

Prep boys soccer

•Region 4-4A semifinals, No. 6 Key West vs. No. 2 Gulliver Prep at FIU Stadium, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

•Key West at The Falcon Invitational at Jensen Beach, 9:30 a.m.

Prep softball

•Key West Red and Grey Game, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Prep boys lacrosse

•Gulliver Prep at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Prep boys lacrosse

•Gulliver Prep at Key West, 5 p.m.

Prep girls lacrosse

•Coral Shores at Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Prep boys lacrosse

•Coral Shores at North Broward Prep, 4 p.m.

Prep boys weightlfiting

•Marathon, Gulliver Prep at Coral Shores, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Prep boys lacrosse

•Key West at Palmetto, 6 p.m.

Prep girls lacrosse

•Key West at Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.

Prep track and field

Marathon at Coral Shores, 3 p.m.

Prep tennis

Coral Shores at Key West, 2 p.m.