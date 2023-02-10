Lady Conchs to be challenged by opponents and distractions this season

Due to give birth just days before the start of the regular season, Key West High girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi was determined not to make it a distraction from the Lady Conchs’ goal of defending their District 16-1A title.

“I’m not going to be traveling, maybe toward the end of the season, so I’ve surrounded myself with some pretty phenomenal assistants,” said Giacopuzzi. “They have an incredible range of expertise and are fully ready and prepared to take over, so I’m very fortunate in that regard.”

In fact, Giacopuzzi furthered she believes having the extra help has allowed more individual work for each player and, in turn, has raised the level of play for the defending champions.

“Different girls connect with other people and some coaches have a different way of explaining something that resonates in a way I can’t explain it, so the girls do have a lot of options,” said Giacopuzzi. “The coaches are also able to see more of what’s going on and pinpoint those areas where we want to pull a player aside and give them that extra guidance.”

The extra focus has also been magnified as the Lady Conchs have fewer players on the roster than years past with seven seniors and 11 underclass.

“Our talent still runs deep,” said Giacopuzzi. “We will deal with the numbers and lack of depth next year.”

The coach is confident in the core as all seven of the seniors — Bella Marchiano, who is the reigning All-County Player of the year, Sophia Felini, Devon Bittner, Ava Van Loon, Katie Collins, Michaela Kevalova and Rachel Owens — have been a part of the program since their freshman season, while junior Ella Baxter, a two-time all-county player, is also back this season.

“They are excited about their senior year, they are out there grinding and putting in the work,” said Giacopuzzi. “We are still playing out with our positions and figuring out how to capitalize on our strengths. We have a lot of talent and with some new players, we have to figure out where everyone fits in so we can still be the strong program we are. As district champs, people are coming for us, and we have to be ready. But when you add new players, that’s what you have to do, but I’m excited what it’s going to look like in the end.”

One of those players Giacopuzzi wants to get into the lineup is freshman Maria Cheney, while the coach also expressed she is pleased with the improvements of sophomore goalie Courtney Grabus.

“I think my seniors are going to be able to hold it down and my underclassmen are going to step up significantly and fill in the gaps,” said Giacopuzzi. “Courtney is really coming into her own and we are super excited to see what she does in her second year in goal.”

With the strong returning core of players, the Lady Conchs coach knows that defending their district crown is just a portion of the goals for her squad this season and a victory in the FHSAA State Championship tournament also remains a focus.

“I think last year we demonstrated we can hang,” said Giacopuzzi, pointing to the two-point loss in the region quarterfinals last year. “This year I set out to get a lot more competition on the schedule.”

In fact, hoping to challenge her team this season, Giacopuzzi began building the schedule August against higher-level opponents, and despite having only 14 games on the schedule this season — which includes playing district rival Ransom Everglades along with state powerhouse American Heritage on the same day — she thinks it will be enough to prepare her squad for the postseason and any obstacles that could come along the way.

“That will allow ourselves to hang with some of the tougher teams from the mainland,” said Giacopuzzi. “I’ve had teams that didn’t want to play us this year, because we beat them so significantly last year. They are not looking to get blown out and I can totally respect that, but for our girls, it’s disappointing to not be able to fill out our home schedule. I’m not opposed to someone else getting blown out, so we have something to aspire to.”

