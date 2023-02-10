Wine Women and Shoes to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Like so many, Jessica Cannon has a personal connection to Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). Her family was struggling to care for her father who was ailing with COPD and Alzheimer’s Disease but a chance encounter offered a wealth of relief.

“I was running in the bridge run in February of 2013 and I noticed HGI had a tent,” she said. “I explained my parents’ situation and asked if that was something they could help with. The man that day was so nice and compassionate. (He) suggested my mom give them a call. We started out with a nurse coming by the house a few hours a week. A month or so later, he moved into their facility.”