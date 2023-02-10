Open in App
Brunswick, GA
The Brunswick News

DDA talks silencing train horns, expanding Brunswick Music District

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com,

7 days ago
DDA board members on Thursday discussed requesting the Federal Railroad Administration declare the indicated crossings to be "quiet zones."

Residents in some neighborhoods along U.S. 341 and Newcastle Street may get a little quieter if the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority gets its way and stops trains from sounding their horns in the city.

Michael Torras, DDA Board member, said at the board’s Thursday meeting that trains sound their horns along Newcastle and Bay streets at dozens of crossings. He was particularly interested in those at K, J, I, G, F and Gloucester streets, as well as the entrance to Kut Kwick.

