Pair of Colts Legends Miss Out on Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Indianapolis Colts Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney missed out on the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A pair of Indianapolis Colts legends who helped shape the team's 2000s legacy will have to wait at least another year to see themselves inducted into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Dwight Freeney were not among the five modern-player inductees announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors , as cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and edge defender DeMarcus Ware made up the group. Don Coryell made the cut as a coach/contributor, and linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, and cornerback Ken Riley enter as senior inductees.

This was Wayne's fourth consecutive year as a finalist and Freeney's first year of eligibility overall.

After becoming the 30th-overall pick by the Colts in the 2002 NFL Draft, Wayne helped bridge the Colts from the Peyton Manning Era into the Andrew Luck Era, earning six Pro Bowls, three All-Pros, and a Super Bowl victory along the way.

Wayne finished his 14-year playing career — all with the Colts — with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. His receptions and yardage both rank 10th in NFL history. Wayne is also seventh all-time in postseason receiving yards (1,254) and postseason receiving touchdowns (9).

Freeney joined the Colts as the 11th-overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft and was absolutely perfect as an edge rusher for Tony Dungy's famed Tampa-2 defense.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played 16 years, 11 of which he spent in Indy, and totaled 316 tackles (113 for loss), 107.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history), and 44 forced fumbles. Freeney made five All-Pro teams and finished his career with 125.5 sacks (26th all-time) and 47 forced fumbles (third). He also spent time with the San Diego/ Los Angels Chargers (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017), and Detroit Lions (2017).

