Mckeesport, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport firefighters to sell t-shirts to benefit family of fallen officer

By Jennifer Borrasso,

7 days ago

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters in McKeesport are banding together to honor and raise money for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski.

It's been said that it is rare for police and firefighters to agree on the same things. But when it's something like this, McKeesport's firefighters could not do anything but get on board.

"Police, fire, EMS and public works, we work together on a daily basis," McKeesport Fire Deputy Chief Jeff List said. "We know each other's families. We know each other by name. When this happened, everyone stepped up and they wanted to do something."

Firefighter Matthew Holtzman designed t-shirts for the cause.

"This would be his badge number, and some of his fellow officers helped me with some of the design," he said describing the shirt. "This is his radio call sign and this is his badge number."

"Then this is the patch that all the officers wear on their sleeves," Holtzman added. "And then we added the blue line with his name. And the end of watch would have been his last day protecting and serving the community."

KDKA

The goal of the t-shirt fundraiser is to raise money for Sluganski's fiancé and his baby daughter.

McKeesport Fire Deputy Chief Tom Perciavalle knew Sluganski and his family.

"Loved the baby, really talked about his fiancé," he said. "He just loved life and loved his family. He loved his guys he worked with."

He described the officer as a good guy who could talk to anybody.

"He treated everybody with respect and kindness," Perciavalle said. "His parents did real well. They did a good job. He's going to be missed."

The sale of the t-shirts begins Monday.

