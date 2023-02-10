Tua, Tyreek Get an MVP Vote

The Miami Dolphins were shut out during the NFL Honors show, but weren't completely ignored in the MVP voting

The Miami Dolphins didn't take home any of the major awards during the NFL Honors show Thursday night, but that was to be expected.

The only question was whether any of their players would end up getting some recognition, as in votes, in any of the awards and that did happen.

As expected, it was Tyreek Hill who fared the best among Dolphins players, but maybe the most noteworthy development was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joining him in getting a vote for the NFL MVP award.

Hill and Tagovailoa each received a fifth-place vote in the new format that had the 50 selectors rank their choices from first to fifth, a change from the old format where they each picked just one player.

Hill and Tagovailoa were among seven players who each got one fifth-place vote, and another fifth-place vote went to Buffalo Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington for his work on safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest in that Monday night game in Cincinnati.

Patrick Mahomes ran away with the MVP award, and the others who tied for eighth in the vote with that one fifth-place nod were A.J. Brown, Geno Smith, Derrick Henry, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert.

HILL FOURTH IN OFFENSIVE PLAYER VOTING

In the Offensive Player of the Year voting, where selected picked three choices, Hill came in fourth behind winner Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles with 43 points.

Hill got one first-place vote, nine second-place votes, and 11 third-place nods. He was one of five players to get a first-place vote along with Jefferson (who got 35), Mahomes (10), Hurts (3) and Josh Allen (1).

The Dolphins were shut out in the other five major categories — Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Those awards went to, respectively, Geno Smith, Brian Daboll, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Nick Bosa.

The night, of course, was a good one for the Dolphins organization as a whole with Zach Thomas getting elected to the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.