New owner plans events at coffee bar

Trax Coffee Bar in the downtown Station Square complex has changed hands and its new owner is planning special events for Valentine’s Day.

Nicolle Yaravide bought the business from Marcus Anderson and business partner Allohn Willis, who opened it in 2018. Yaravide initially planned to open an extension of her mother’s business, Miranda’s Sweet Addictions.

Miranda Yaravide’s shop at 1137 Jeffries Road offers homemade baked goods such as pastries, cakes, cookies and cupcakes. The Yaravide women thought a blending of coffees and baked goods would be a natural combination.

“We were about to open a sales location when Allohn told us about plans to sell,” said Trevor O’Neill, Yaravide’s brother and business manager of Trax Coffee Bar.

A soft opening was held in January but O’Neill said he and his family are really looking forward to Valentine’s Day.

Raffle tickets for a special Valentine’s Day delivery are on sale for $6 until today, with the winner receiving a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries, a dozen roses and a $15 gift certificate from Trax Coffee Bar.

“We think it would be great to have someone show up at a loved one’s home or business with that,” O’Neill said, adding that Trax also does catering with coffees and pastries for business parties.

A date night and family event is planned from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nicolle Yaravide said, explaining that no reservations are necessary and that walk-ins are welcome. Games for kids and families are planned along with an ice cream bar and food provided for the occasion by Anthony’s Café.

“Six dollars a person, or 20 dollars for a family of four, will cover the ice cream bar, where customers will be able to get two scoops of ice cream with limited toppings of choice,” Nicolle Yaravide said.

O’Neill said the ice cream bar is one of several changes made to Trax, along with comfortable seating and a 50-gallon goldfish tank that patrons enjoy watching while they sip their coffees or lattes.

The coffee shop also offers espresso, frappes, milk shakes, hot chocolate and various types of herbal and green teas. Pastries vary by the day but are available along with wraps and soups such as traditional vegetable made with potatoes, corn and peas.

When asked who the target audience is for Trax, O’Neill said “Everybody!”

The Trax family also is hoping to attract passengers from the nearby Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station, where flyers for the coffee bar have been placed. O’Neill said he hopes to get permission from station officials to place larger signs there as well.

Trax Coffee Bar has pages on Instagram and Facebook, and O’Neill said customers can message the Facebook page with any requests or issues and get a rapid response.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.