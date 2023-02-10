Absecon fugitive arrested in Atlantic City with gun and drugs, police say

An Atlantic City man wanted in an Absecon armed robbery was arrested leaving a home where a gun and drugs were found, police said.

Jaquil Reynolds, 23, was wanted in the Oct. 28.

Detectives set up surveillance of a home in the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue last week, looking for Reynolds, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Reynolds was seen exiting the residence and getting into a vehicle, according to the report. Detectives converged to find him in a drug deal with Islamiyah Abdur-Rahman.

Both were taken into custody.

Abdur-Rahman, 38, of the city, was charged with possession and released on a summons.

Detectives searched Reynolds’ residence and found a 9mm handgun fitted with a large-capacity magazine, more than 200 wax folds of suspected heroin, nearly 300 grams of packaged marijuana and several hundred prescription pills, Aristizabal said.

They also found $2,600 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Reynolds is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on drug and weapons offenses.

He is the second suspect in that robbery arrested the city.

Douglas DeBerry, 24, was apprehended in November, when police spotted him in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

He allegedly dropped a loaded Glock 23 handgun during a brief struggle and remains in jail.

The investigation was led by Detective Eric Evans with assistance from Detectives Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and James Barrett, under the supervision of Sgt. James Herbert.