Kamala Harris says she has not seen video of husband and Jill Biden kissing

Vice President Kamala Harris said she has not seen the video of First Lady Jill Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff sharing an awkward kiss on the mouth at President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“No, I haven’t watched the video,’ Harris told Univision’s Edwin Pitti on Wednesday when asked for her reaction to the widely-shared clip.

She quickly pivoted, adding, “But I do know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against anti-Semitism.”

Footage from inside the capitol captured Biden in a vibrant purple dress shaking hands as she made her way through the crowded chamber toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband in the balcony.

The two take each other’s hands and smile at each other before swiftly embracing in what appears to be a well-rehearsed kiss, the viral video shows.

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff kiss prior to President Biden’s State of the Union. Getty Images

The pair continued to hold hands in the moments after the cozy display as Biden positioned herself on the other side of Emhoff.

No one in the immediate vicinity seemed concerned by the kiss between the president’s wife and vice president’s husband, however many were quick to react.

Vice President Harris claims she has not seen the video of the kiss. AFP via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly said she was “uncomfortable” watching Biden and Emhoff kiss, calling the smooch “gross.”

“People should not be mouth-kissing ever if it’s not your husband or your spouse,” Kelly said during Wednesday’s broadcast of her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”