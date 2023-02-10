Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Huskies Report

Oklahoma and Texas Expedite Big 12 Exit

By Christopher Hall,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7iej_0kidrSHJ00

The Big 12 Conference negotiates Texas and Oklahoma's early exit from the league

On Thursday night, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the Big 12 Conference, and its TV partners, have finalized a deal to allow the University of Texas and Oklahoma University to leave the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference on July 1 of 2024, a year earlier than previously scheduled.

Texas and Oklahoma will owe a combined $100 million to the Big 12, which will be paid over a two-year period with most of the settlement expected to be distributed to the eight legacy Big 12 Schools (West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Baylor).

The West Virginia football program will get another crack at Oklahoma on November 11 in Norman (OK). The Mountaineers will not see Texas this season with the addition of the four Big 12 Conference members (BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF) firmly on WVU's 2023 schedule. West Virginia holds a 6-5 series edge over Texas.

Dellenger also reported Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is still seeking more conference members. Rumors have circulated for months that the Pac 12 Conference's 'four corner schools', Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado were looking to leave the Pac 12 for the Big 12 while Oregon and Washington were seeking membership with the Big 10.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own
Bogue Chitto, MS20 days ago
Olivia Dunne Holds a Handstand and Midair Splits in Latest TikTok
Baton Rouge, LA16 days ago
Texas high school QB transfer granted eligibility after his family was targeted by racist graffiti
Frisco, TX2 days ago
Felony charge against former Texas coach Chris Beard dropped two months following arrest
Austin, TX1 day ago
Football World Saddened By Longtime Coach's Death
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Gerad Parker Becomes Offensive Coordinator at Notre Dame
Morgantown, WV20 hours ago
Breaking: Kevin Sumlin Reportedly Lands New College Football Job
College Station, TX2 days ago
Breaking: Ohio State Announces Major Scheduling Change
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy