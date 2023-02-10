SAWDUST STORIES: Difference between travelers, tourists

When I mentioned my impending trip to Guatemala to acquaintances in Eau Claire, most responded with some version of, “But … isn’t it dangerous?”

I assumed they were talking about the country’s many active volcanoes (one of which happened to have erupted just a month before my visit). Instead, they were referring to the civil unrest which had plagued Guatemala since a 1954 U.S.-engineered coup, followed by decades of bloody civil war. After several people raised concern for my safety, I visited the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs website, which confirmed that due to crime in certain segments of the country, a Level 3 “reconsider travel” advisory had, indeed, been issued.

“It’ll be fine,” my worldly buddy Jeff reassured me. “You’ll love it.”

Over the past few years, Jeff had become a regular traveler to Guatemala, and since we’d coordinated our trips to coincide, his assurances trumped the travel advisory.

For four days in late January, I escaped the clutches of winter, heading directly south from Eau Claire — literally within one degree of longitude — until meeting up with Jeff in Antigua, Guatemala.

The 16th-century city was once the colonial capital of the Spanish Empire, which occupied the region for centuries. When at last they left, they left behind a carbon copy of a Spanish town: complete with plazas and cathedrals and cobblestone streets.

On my first morning in Antigua, I let Jeff sleep in and struck out to see the city for myself. Cautiously, I headed toward the city center, where I was immediately accosted by a resident in a baseball hat.

“Buenos días!” he smiled.

“Buenos días!” I said, brushing off my high school Spanish.

And then it happened again.

“Hola!” called a woman carrying a child. “Buenos días!”

“Buenos días!” I said.

“Buenos días!” called a teenager pushing a fruit cart.

“Buenos días!”

Given that I was in a tourist town, I suspected I was getting the tourist treatment. But further observation confirmed that even the locals wished each other good morning with stunning frequency.

I continued along the cobblestone streets, bypassing a series of ruins until arriving at the town square.

Street vendors busily set up shop — flowers, fruits, candy, hats — though they paused to greet me with a barrage of buenos díases.

The greeting became a prophecy; soon, it was a good morning. One made even better when Jeff joined me for breakfast at a nearby café. Jeff — who can crack a joke in any language — immediately ingratiated us with the baristas. I laughed along as if I got it, too.

The tables were full, so a young woman from Australia invited us to sit with her.

“You sure we won’t disturb you?” Jeff asked.

“Of course not,” she said, clearing room for us. As we shared breakfast, Jeff and I listened with interest about the first leg of her yearlong worldwide travels. We’d return the favor days later, inviting a solo traveler from Eritrea — a country in the Horn of Africa — to join us at our table. In both instances, we left the meals full of food and stories.

“You know, I can’t recall the last time I shared so many meals with strangers,” I told Jeff as we waved farewell to our new friend from Eritrea.

“It’s the code of the traveler,” he explained. “You have to have faith that everyone’s looking out for each other.”

There’s a difference between being a “traveler” and a “tourist” — the former implies a good faith effort to understand the people, culture and language of a place, whereas the latter implies four-star hotels with turndown service and a pineapple slice adorning every drink. I’ve regularly fallen into the tourist category and have enjoyed myself heartily. But in confining myself to the curated version of a place, I’ve often risked missing the place altogether.

Throughout my four days in Antigua, Jeff broke me of my touristy instincts and nudged me toward becoming a traveler. With each passing day, I relied a little less on my mime routine and a little more on my Spanish. It was not without consequence. On occasion, the shocked expressions from the person to whom I was speaking made clear that my attempt at a formal greeting translated to my appreciation for making bananas in the church. (Thanks a lot, high school Spanish.)

In my final test, Jeff made up some excuse about needing cash from an ATM, leaving me alone in a restaurant to order us coffee and carrot cake. We’d been eating coffee and carrot cake for days, so I’d grown familiar with the ordering procedure.

“Now the waitress will probably ask what kind of milk we want,” Jeff coached, “so you’ll want to say ... ”

“I got this,” I said with the confidence of a man who had not spent the week making bananas in a church.

Indeed, my Spanish — coupled with some menu-pointing and a short game of charades — provided the waitress sufficient clues to understand my order.

“Success!” Jeff said upon returning to the table to find carrot cake.

“Yeah, well, for a minute there,” I admitted, “I think I ordered the fish of the day.”

Later, I’d learn that the Level 3 travel advisory didn’t even include Antigua. And in the end, everyone’s concerns for my safety were wholly unfounded. The truth is, every place has its problems, including America, which endured two mass shootings during my 100 hours in Guatemala.

Our world is imperfect, but one way to make it better is to experience as much of it as we can — not only as a tourist but as a traveler too. To begin each day in a new place by assuming nothing and embracing everything. And by taking seriously our commitment to being gracious guests.

There are a number of ways to do it.

“Good morning” is a good place to start.