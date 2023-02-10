Applications being taken for scholarship

Applications for the historic Annie and Sallie Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship are now open for a second year.

The scholarship endowment, believed to be the first of its kind established specifically for North Edgecombe High School students, is awarded annually to a graduating senior.

Eligible students can apply for the $3,000 scholarship between Feb. 1 and March 3. The winner will be announced in May.

The scholarship endowment was established in 2021 by North Edgecombe alumni and cousins Jamaal D. Pittman and Linwood E. Hinton. It was named in honor of their late great-aunts and great-great aunts, two sisters who lived just a few miles away from North Edgecombe and raised three generations of children who went on to become proud North Edgecombe Warriors.

Despite coming from humble beginnings and not receiving the formal education they deserved, the sisters devoted their lives to ensuring the children in their family had access to education and opportunities.

Pittman and Hinton are honored to provide this lasting scholarship opportunity for deserving students at their high school alma mater.

“We’re excited that the Annie and Sallie Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship is back for its second year,” Pittman said. “We look forward to reviewing applications and awarding another deserving student who embodies the qualities that the women this is named for represented.”

Hinton offered words of encouragement for the applicants.

“As long as you give it your all in everything that you do, that’s all that anyone can ever ask of you,” Hinton said. “Continue to strive to be the best version of yourselves day in and day out and you’ll continue to shine.”

North Edgecombe High class of 2022 graduate QuaNasia Bryant was named the inaugural recipient of the Annie and Sallie Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship. In May 2022, Bryant and all inaugural scholarship applicants were honored during a Wheeler Scholarship Gala at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.

Bryant is currently thriving as a nursing major at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro. She hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse in the future. Bryant said the scholarship helped to ensure her financial obligations at the university were met, allowing her to focus on her education.

“The Annie and Sallie Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship was a major help toward my future goals,” Bryant said.

The Annie and Sallie Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship is open to current seniors at North Edgecombe High School who plan to enroll in a two- or four-year college. The students must have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and provide evidence of strength of character and a commitment to helping others.

The scholarship endowment is professionally managed and invested by the N.C. Community Foundation and designed to provide permanent scholarship support to North Edgecombe High School students.

Donors are welcome to support this endeavor. For more information about the scholarship or on how to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.WheelerScholarship.com.