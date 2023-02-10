Former Chargers Coach Don Coryell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Chargers legendary coach is getting a bust in Canton, Ohio.

The long, anticipated wait has officially come to an end.

Legendary Chargers head coach Don Coryell has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This year's class of Hall of Fame inductees were announced at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Coryell was voted into Canton as a Coach/Contributor finalist by the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee. This year, the Hall of Fame's Board of Trustees adjusted the selection process. The revisions called for one Coach/Contributor candidate to be elected in the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

After reaching the finalist stage six other times (2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020), Coryell has broke through and will be recognized for his contributions to the game.

He spent five seasons as coach of the Cardinals (1973-1977) and nine with the Chargers (1978-86), finishing his career with an all-time coaching record of 111-83-1. Eight of Coryell's 15 seasons as head coach were capped off with winning records.

Coryell's greatest influence stems from his innovative offensive approach, nicknamed the "Air Coryell" for his dynamic, high-flying attack. His transformative scheme opened up the deep passing game throughout the 1970s, which still continues to be utilized in today's era of football.

Coryell was awarded Coach of the Year in 1974, his second season with the Cardinals.

From Coryell's success in San Diego, quarterback Dan Fouts, wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow have each gone on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Coryell joins a 2023 Hall of Fame Class that includes seniors Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Chuck Howley. Among the players set to be inducted this year include Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber.

