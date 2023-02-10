Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida State softball sweeps doubleheader against Lipscomb

By Alison Posey,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7gpl_0kidpgl100

The fourth-ranked Florida State softball team (2-0) opened the season with two victories on Thursday with a 3-0 win followed by a 4-1 win over Lipscomb (0-2) at the JoAnne Graf Classic at JoAnne Graf Field.

Game 1: Florida State 3, Lipscomb 0

Kathryn Sandercock was terrific for the Noles in game one with a complete-game shutout after allowing just one hit while striking out two batters.

After an empty first inning, Michaela Edenfield hit a double into left field which brought home Hallie Wacaser. Edenfield then ran in a score of her own off a sacrifice fly by Josie Muffley to extend the lead to two.

After a scoreless third and fourth inning, Kaley Mudge led off with a triple and Mack Leonard reached on an error to bring Mudge home to extend the lead to 3-0.

Sandercock did not allow any threat from the Bison as the retired the final 15 batters she faced.

Scoring Summary

B2 | Edenfield doubled to left field, scoring Wacaser (Florida State 1, Lipscomb 0)

B2 | Muffley hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Edenfield (Florida State 2, Lipscomb 0)

B5 | Leonard reached on a fielding error, scoring Mudge (Florida State 3, Lipscomb 0)

Florida State 4, Lipscomb 1

Michaela Edenfield’s first home run of the season broke a tie in the fifth inning, and the Noles never looked back in a 4-1 victory in the second game of the doubleheader.

Florida State scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning when Kalei Harding singled through the left side. After Harding advanced to third on a wild pitch, Edenfield hit a double to right field which allowed Harding to score.

After allowing a run at the top of the fifth, Edenfield hit a home run to left field allowing Florida state to regain the lead. Wacaser kept the momentum with a double, and Kaley Mudge brought home another run on a groundout.

The Seminoles scored their third run on four hits after Amaya Ross singled to short stop and stole second followed by a pinch hit single by Jahni Kerr to right center where Ross scored.

Freshman Makenna Reid struck out the side in the final inning to give the Noles their second victory of the day. Reid was terrific after coming in for Allison Royalty in the fifth inning as she struck out six batters in just three innings of work.

For the day, Sandercock, Royalty and Reid combined to allow just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters.

Summary

B3 | Edenfield doubled to right field, scoring Harding (Florida State 1, Lipscomb 0)

T5 | Busch homered to left field (Florida State 1, Lipscomb 1)

B6 | Edenfield homered to left field (Florida State 2, Lipscomb 1)

B6 | Mudge grounded out to 1B, Belviy scored (Florida State 3, Lipscomb 1)

B6 | Kerr singled to right center, Ross scored (Florida State 4, Lipscomb 1)

Up Next

Florida State plays Longwood tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. The game will be available on ACCNX.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball) and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Florida State baseball ready for opening day match-up with James Madison
Tallahassee, FL11 hours ago
Florida State softball outscores Florida A&M 17-1 in doubleheader
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
St. John Paul II keeps making history as the Panthers are final four bound
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Layla Thompson
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
St. John Paul II boys soccer seals up spot in first ever regional final
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida A&M University announces death of trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
FSU's $5 million grant will allow for free childcare for student parents
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Florida Chambers of Commerce expects population surge for Leon County
Tallahassee, FL11 hours ago
New workforce housing project could be coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
FAMU obtains Citivue Apartments for additional on campus student housing
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida Supreme Court denies Donald Dillbeck's motions to stop execution
Tallahassee, FL18 hours ago
Gadsden County industrial project could lead to hundreds of jobs
Gretna, FL12 hours ago
FHSAA removes mandatory menstruation questions from medical history form
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago
Hundreds marching at the Capitol to 'Save our History'
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
AARP partners with FAMU to give roses to seniors
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Tallahassee airport partners with JetBlue
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Local organizations rallying to "Save our History"
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Soledad O'Brien visits FAMU for Black History Conversation
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Tallahassee Airport hosts emergency drill
Tallahassee, FL11 hours ago
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of MaKayla Bryant
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
FSU students hold donation drive to support earthquake victims in Turkey
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Thomasville Police Department to conduct annual road checks this week
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
Leon County Sheriff's Office to hold bicycle safety course for kids
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Road closures announced for Tallahassee's stormwater outfall project
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in string of bank robberies
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy