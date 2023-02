A man arrested for burglary connected to a Jan. 18 break-in in Brunswick is now also facing aggravated assault charges for his alleged role in a December shooting allegedly setup through an online dating app, Brunswick police said Thursday.

Earnest Grant, 21, of Brunswick, was allegedly an accomplice to Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, in a shooting on Dec. 28 in which the Brunswick Police Department say Grant and Chambliss approached another man they arranged to meet on the Grinder dating app, demanded money and shot him.