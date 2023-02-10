Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year

By Todd Brock,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu1Tk_0kidogwC00

Dak Prescott’s gameday jersey will look a little bit different from now on, for as long as he’s in the NFL.

The Cowboys quarterback will be given the special jersey patch that signifies him as a recipient of the NFL’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Prescott was named the award’s winner for the 2022 season at NFL Honors in Phoenix on Thursday.

The annual award recognizes commitment to philanthropy and community service as well as excellence on the football field. Prescott had been the Cowboys’ nominee three times in the past five years.

The quarterback’s Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation is a multi-pronged outreach effort that addresses several areas that have touched Prescott’s life directly, including cancer research, mental health awareness and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement and communities, and offering help to those facing life-challenging hardships.

Following an emotional video package narrated by actor Susan Sarandon, Prescott took the stage Thursday night and thanked his family, friends, and teammates, as well as the Cowboys organization and his foundation’s support staff.

He also acknowledged the Cowboys’ former recipients of the award, Roger Staubach (1978), Troy Aikman (1997), and Jason Witten (2012).

“These are men who I look up to and have learned so much from,” Prescott said. “Being recognized alongside them, I will never take for granted. It’s something I’ll take pride in forever.”

But his speech highlighted his late mother Peggy, who Prescott said “was and still is my moral compass.” His charitable work off the football field, he explained, is his way of sharing her strength and courage with the world.

The foundation he started in her honor in 2017 as a cancer research program broadened its scope to also include mental health awareness after Prescott’s older brother Jace died by suicide in 2020.

“I made a promise,” Prescott said Thursday, “that it would be one life taken to save millions.”

Prescott stressed that his extensive community work will only grow in scope as his football career continues.

“I gain strength, I gain motivation by seeing so many of our beneficiaries who are meeting the defining moments in their lives with grace and courage. I strive to create empathy every day, and I learn so much from those I give [to], including how much more there is to be done. I’m grateful every day for the opportunity to continue to chase the legacy of Walter Payton and the former Man of the Year winners. I draw so much inspiration from each of you who represent the immense potential that we have as NFL players to make an impact on this community and the world.”

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner is traditionally recognized during a Super Bowl pregame ceremony; Prescott will also receive a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choosing. And he’ll be issued that special uniform patch to wear on his jersey for the rest of his playing career.

But, as Prescott said, he hopes that when it’s all said and done someday, it’s the patch that gets remembered even more so than the silver and blue uniform it adorned.

“I hope that when I finish this game, they say, ‘He was a hell of a football player, but he was a much better person.'”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Chiefs cornerback needed a wheelchair to get home from Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Texans LB Garret Wallow 'rehabbing hard' following ankle surgery
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Deebo Samuel isn't getting traded this offseason
San Francisco, CA8 hours ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster had an absolutely priceless reaction to news of his $1 million Super Bowl bonus
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes said Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who left the locker room to watch Rihanna during the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Penn State adds another analyst to the football staff
State College, PA18 minutes ago
Patrick Mahomes (temporarily) left the Lombardi Trophy with a fan during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Which former Steeler is the biggest NFL draft bust?
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK13 hours ago
Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case Takes New Turn
Phoenix, AZ10 hours ago
Bucs adding a familiar name to new offensive coaching staff
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
2023 NFL free agency: Ranking 7 quarterback options for Seahawks
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Panthers hire former Green Beret as vice president of development
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Texans miss out on Klint Kubiak; 49ers hire Broncos QB coach
Houston, TX10 hours ago
ESPN says the Vikings need a postseason breakthrough
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Bucs HC Todd Bowles welcomes new OC Dave Canales to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Colts claim former promising Patriots receiver off waivers
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
The Browns cut special teamer and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Bears make 3 trades, land more picks in Chad Reuter's 3-round mock draft
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Retirement of John Mitchell gives Steelers a perfect opportunity
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Social Media Buzz: Oregon players react to hiring of OL coach A’lique Terry
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Free agent defenders from Eagles who could follow Jonathan Gannon to Cardinals
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Broncos coaching staff update: Mike Zimmer buzz and more
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy