Basha High School to host cybersecurity career event

Are you a Chandler-area parent with a child interested in a career in cybersecurity? A school that offers such a program is hosting an upcoming information night next week.

One of the first cybersecurity high school programs in Arizona started at Basha High School. Cybersecurity Information Night is Thursday, Feb. 16 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parents will learn about different pathways available to students in the cybersecurity field. They will also have the opportunity to speak with community partners.

Basha, part of the Chandler Unified School District, is attempting to help grow the future is of cybersecurity through training.

RSVP for the information night here .

