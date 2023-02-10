Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

The house at 1619 MLK Jr. Blvd. burned at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Brunswick Interim Fire Chief Tim White said there was a homeless couple inside when the fire started, but that they escaped without injury. The Brunswick Fire Department put the fire out without it causing any serious damage to the neighboring structures, White said.