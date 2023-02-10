Open in App
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax Times

FSO presents world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine

By Courtesy of Fairfax Symphony Orchestra,

7 days ago
Performing Rediscovered Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2. In celebration of Black History Month, the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) presents internationally renowned violinist Rachel Barton...
