Will DeMarcus Ware go into the Hall of Fame as a Cowboy or Bronco?

By Jon Heath,

7 days ago
DeMarcus Ware was announced as a member of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during NFL Honors on Thursday evening.

Ware spent the majority of his career — nine seasons — with the Dallas Cowboys, totaling a franchise-record 117 sacks while earning seven All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods playing for Jerry Jones. He was also named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team for his time in Dallas.

Ware finished his career with the Denver Broncos, though. Ware only played three years in Denver, but they were three impactful seasons. The pass rusher earned two more Pro Bowl selections and was a key member of a Broncos defense that dominated the 2015 season and led the team to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Ware played a key role in Denver’s Super Bowl win, recording four quarterback hits and two sacks. The resulting Super Bowl ring is a huge part of his Hall of Fame resume.

So, will Ware go into the Hall of Fame as a Cowboy or a Bronco?

Both!

NFL players don’t have to choose a specific team they played for when they enter the Hall of Fame. Much like quarterback Peyton Manning, who represents both the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos, Ware can represent both Dallas and Denver in Canton, Ohio.

Ware is a Hall of Famer, both for the Cowboys and the Broncos.

