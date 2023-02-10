Open in App
Denver, CO
5 Broncos who should get into the Hall of Fame after DeMarcus Ware

By Brandon Walker,

7 days ago
Since their humble beginnings in the late 1960s, the Denver Broncos have a storied history of players and coaches, among whom are several which have been honored with pro football’s highest award: enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This year, former Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware found out he will get his gold jacket as a member of the 2023 class, making him Denver’s 11th representative in Canton, Ohio.

This got us thinking: Who are some other former players and coaches who deserve enshrinement? Here’s a list of five candidates.

1

Randy Gradishar

(Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports)

As long as there are discussions about Denver players who should be in the Hall of Fame, Randy Gradishar’s name will be one that is a point of contention for the Broncos. His resume writes itself.

Gradishar was the soul of the 1970s “Orange Crush,” in a time when defense was the main event in the NFL. Gradishar won the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1978, was voted to seven Pro Bowls, was a First Team All-Pro in 1977 and 1978, and was a five-time All-Pro during his ten-year career. Players from his era with similar statistics (Robert Brazile 10 seasons/7 Pro Bowls, Jack Ham 12 seasons/8 Pro Bowls, Ted Hendricks 15 seasons/8 Pro Bowls, Jack Lambert 11 seasons/9 Pro Bowls) all reached the Hall of Fame.

Gradishar is only needing approval from the Hall’s Senior Committee, where in 2023, he was part of the final six candidates for enshrinement.

Maybe one day, the Hall will make this wrong right.

2

Tom Nalen

(Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports)

Tom Nalen was part of the offensive line that brought the Broncos their two Super Bowl wins in the 1990s. Nalen and guard Gary Zimmerman anchored an offensive line that produced a 2,000 yard rusher, protected a Hall of Fame quarterback in the twilight of his career, and was a transitional part of the team post-Elway. Nalen was a first team All-Pro twice (2000, 2003), a five-time Pro Bowl honoree (1997. 1998, 1999, 2000, 2003), named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2003 and played in 194 games during his career, starting 188 of them. Nalen is a Denver Ring of Famer, being given that honor in 2013.

3

Demaryius Thomas

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

If any former Broncos receiver deserves a trip to Canton, it is DT. One of the most constant players in Denver since he was first drafted in 2010 until 2018, Thomas holds a special place in every Broncos fans’ heart. His 80-yard slant route in the 2011 AFC Wild Card game is one of the most memorable touchdowns in franchise history. Thomas was a favorite receiver of fellow draftee Tim Tebow, but really thrived under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

During each of his seasons with Manning, Thomas caught at least 90 passes and had at least 1,300 yards receiving. From 2012-2014, Thomas also scored at least ten touchdowns every year. Sadly, if Thomas is honored as a Hall of Famer (his first year of eligibility is in 2024), his will be a posthumous honor. He died tragically in 2021 at his home in Georgia.

4

Rich "Tombstone" Jackson

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

“Tombstone” Jackson was one of the best defensive ends the Broncos have ever produced. Even though his career (1966-1972) was a short one, it was impactful. Jackson’s signature pass-rushing move was the helmet slap, a move that was outlawed by the NFL after his career ended. Jackson has been honored as part of Denver’s Top 100 Team, the Broncos 50th Anniversary Team, and was 1970’s Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Player of the Year.

Though Thomas was part of the early years of the Broncos, he deserves the same recognition as offensive counterpart Floyd Little.

5

Mike Shanahan

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Shanahan may arguably be the most influential coach in Broncos history. His coaching tree is directly linked to the Broncos’ three Super Bowl victories. Shanahan led the Broncos to 13 playoff games, with an overall record of 138-86 as Denver head coach. Shanahan was let go from the Broncos after the 2008 season, having coached Denver since 1995. His success in the run game produced multiple 1,000 yard rushers, including Mike Bell and Terrell Davis among others.

All of these men deserve recognition from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For some, it may be soon. For others, their wait could be extended. But, we hope all of them will eventually reach Canton.

