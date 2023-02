Another game, another loss for the Ohio State basketball team, the Buckeyes’ tenth out of their last eleven games as they fell to Northwestern, 69-62.

OSU seems to be playing very well in stretches but can’t seem to keep it going for the entire game, most notably at the end of contests, and it’s resulted in a slew of close losses. That was the case against the Wildcats on Thursday night as well.

Still, if there’s scarlet and gray on the floor, it makes for some pretty amazing photos, win or loss. We like to bring some of the best high-resolution photos from the action of Ohio State hoops when we can, and we’re sharing some of the best from our photo library here too.

Here are some of the best photos of Ohio State’s game against Northwestern on Thursday night.