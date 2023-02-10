Nick Bosa named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Bosa received the honor from the Associated Press thanks to a monster of a 2022 season. He led the league in sacks with 18.5 and helped anchor a defense that led the league in points allowed per game (16.3), and yards surrendered per contest (300.6). It was by far his best year in the NFL yet.
The Niners had designs of winning a Super Bowl, but their run came to an end in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant performance from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bosa becomes just the second former Ohio State player to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, joining Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar back in 1978.
