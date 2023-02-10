Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Bosa named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

By Phil Harrison,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPqLu_0kidmphv00

It seemed like just a formality, and now it is official.

Former Ohio State and current San Francisco 49er defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night. The voting wasn’t even that close, with Bosa receiving a whopping 46-of-50 first-place votes.

He joins another former Buckeye, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, as award winners during the NFL Honors Ceremony.

Bosa received the honor from the Associated Press thanks to a monster of a 2022 season. He led the league in sacks with 18.5 and helped anchor a defense that led the league in points allowed per game (16.3), and yards surrendered per contest (300.6). It was by far his best year in the NFL yet.

The Niners had designs of winning a Super Bowl, but their run came to an end in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant performance from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bosa becomes just the second former Ohio State player to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, joining Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar back in 1978.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA
Deebo Samuel isn't getting traded this offseason
San Francisco, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular
Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes said Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who left the locker room to watch Rihanna during the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges
Eugene, OR1 day ago
A dozen WR options in the transfer portal for the Oregon Ducks to look at
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler helps renovate weight room at Long Beach Poly
Long Beach, CA9 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes (temporarily) left the Lombardi Trophy with a fan during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Look: Joe Burrow back training after Super Bowl
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO18 hours ago
Penn State adds another analyst to the football staff
State College, PA14 minutes ago
Where is Penn State ranked in ESPN’s 2023 SP+ rankings?
State College, PA9 hours ago
Vikings add weapon at wide receiver in latest CBS Sports mock draft
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
Photos that tell the sad story of another loss by the Ohio State basketball team
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Russell Westbrook's wife on reports of tension between him and Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild odds, picks and predictions
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
You might be surprised where Ohio State football is on ESPN's early 2023 SP+ rankings projections
Columbus, OH2 days ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK13 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from New Jersey
Madison, WI1 day ago
Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete
Gainesville, FL18 hours ago
Watch: Leo Chenal shows off vertical at Chiefs' parade
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount odds, picks and predictions
Spokane, WA18 hours ago
5 free agent QBs who should interest the Lions as a backup for Jared Goff
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy