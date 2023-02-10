Open in App
Which former Bronco will reach the Hall of Fame next?

By Jon Heath,

7 days ago
After DeMarcus Ware was named a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Thursday evening, the Denver Broncos now have 11 representatives in the Hall of Fame.

The question for fans in Denver now becomes, which former Bronco will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio next?

The team’s biggest snub is arguably linebacker Randy Gradishar, a senior candidate who has been inexcusably overlooked by Hall of Fame voters.

Other player snubs include linebacker Karl Mecklenburg, cornerback Louis Wright, wide receivers Rod Smith and Lionel Taylor and center Tom Nalen, among others.

The Broncos’ next representative to reach the Hall of Fame might not be a player, though.

Late coach Dan Reeves is the only former coach not in Canton who reached four Super Bowls. Reeves will likely reach the Hall of Fame eventually, it’s just a matter of when.

Fellow coach Mike Shanahan also has a strong Hall of Fame resume that includes three Super Bowl wins, including two as Denver’s head coach.

Reeves and Shanahan seem to be the most likely candidates among former Broncos to get a Hall of Fame nod next.

