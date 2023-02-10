Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Want to watch the Broncos at Mile High in 2023? Prepare to pay more

By Greg Nieto,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBpRS_0kidkDOP00

DENVER (KDVR) — Season ticketholders of the Denver Broncos have been informed they will pay more in 2023.

Thursday, fans of the professional football team were sent their “renewal window” to pony up for the fall schedule. In a letter from team president Damani Leech, fans are updated about a busy off-season that included the hiring of new head coach Sean Payton.

Broncos fan Kerry Green received his invoice. He owns eight tickets and said he will now pay an extra $1,300 a year.

“I am surprised,” said Green, one half of the “Mile High Monsters,” a father-son mascot team.

DeMarcus Ware voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

In a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, a team spokesperson said the cost increase is due in part to an extra regular-season game added to the schedule.

The statement added that the team continues to rank in the top three when it comes to renewal rate.

“I just want to see a little bit more appreciation of the everyday fan,” said Green, who’s been a fan since 1964.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO
3 reasons to hug, kiss more this Valentine’s Day
Denver, CO2 days ago
6 suspects charged in armed carjacking at Cherry Creek North
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Man who killed 12-year-old in stolen vehicle will not be charged
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Most Popular
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Giving ‘hope’ to veterans struggling with trauma
Canon City, CO4 hours ago
Dog dies in Fort Collins apartment fire, residents displaced
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Police get new tool in battle with Mother Nature
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Attack at RTD station caught on camera
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver among top 10 in nation for auto theft, property crime, rape
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘I thought for sure we were dead’: Fort Collins woman drags burning husband from home
Fort Collins, CO7 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash on Chambers Road in Aurora
Aurora, CO5 days ago
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
Denver, CO8 days ago
How much snow fell in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Donkey Derby Days seeks donors for 92nd annual event
Cripple Creek, CO2 days ago
Displaced single mother struggling after Feb. 6 fire
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
Centennial, CO8 days ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
RTD police chief looks to add more than 100 officers by 2025
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO2 days ago
Loveland police save woman from burning car
Loveland, CO4 hours ago
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting near East High School
Denver, CO1 day ago
Attorney says Aurora settles for $750K in lawsuit in Elijah McClain protest
Aurora, CO19 hours ago
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
Loveland, CO7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy