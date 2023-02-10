Want to watch the Broncos at Mile High in 2023? Prepare to pay more

DENVER (KDVR) — Season ticketholders of the Denver Broncos have been informed they will pay more in 2023.

Thursday, fans of the professional football team were sent their “renewal window” to pony up for the fall schedule. In a letter from team president Damani Leech, fans are updated about a busy off-season that included the hiring of new head coach Sean Payton.

Broncos fan Kerry Green received his invoice. He owns eight tickets and said he will now pay an extra $1,300 a year.

“I am surprised,” said Green, one half of the “Mile High Monsters,” a father-son mascot team.

In a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, a team spokesperson said the cost increase is due in part to an extra regular-season game added to the schedule.

The statement added that the team continues to rank in the top three when it comes to renewal rate.

“I just want to see a little bit more appreciation of the everyday fan,” said Green, who’s been a fan since 1964.

