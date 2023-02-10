Auston Matthews Explains Knee Injury, When he Might Return to Maple Leafs Lineup

Auston Matthews said he tweaked his knee during the warmup of his last game. The forward skated with the team at practice wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Auston Matthews says he tweaked his knee during the warmup of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 25.

That was the beginning of what led to the star forward’s stint on the injured reserve.

"It didn't feel too too bad (at the time) and then it just got worse throughout the game," Matthews told reporters following Leafs practice on Thursday. "We got it checked after. It was just one of those weird things, kind of fluky but it is what it is. Just roll with the punches and work my way back."

On July 27, the Maple Leafs announced that Matthews would be out of the lineup for a minimum of three weeks with a knee sprain.

The Maple Leafs and Matthews caught a bit of a break that the Arizona native's injury intersected with a league-mandated week off from action. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Matthews made the decision to stay in town so he can continue to rehab the knee and skate with Toronto's medical and return-to-play staff, although the 25-year-old did get some time on the weekend for a little rest and relaxation.

Matthews took part in practice during the team's first practice after the break concluded. He wore a red non-contact jersey. But it was certainly a positive sign that the reigning NHL MVP was able to take part in many of the team's skating drills.

"He looks like Auston Matthews," Keefe said of how the player looked. "He's making his way back here.

The Leafs will take a cautious approach before clearing Matthews to return. Last month, he missed two games with an undisclosed injury that is unrelated to what he is currently going through.

Although Toronto has performed well historically without Matthews in the lineup (32-18-2 all-time), the team's lack of center depth was exposed against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 in a 5-2 loss.

Matthews has 25 goals and 28 assists in 47 games this season.