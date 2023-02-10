George Santos Finally Tells Truth and Calls Himself ‘Simple-Minded’

Newsmax

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), in a slip-of-the-tongue moment during a Newsmax interview Thursday night, referred to himself as “simple-minded” before criticizing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), with whom he exchanged terse words prior to the State of the Union address Tuesday.

Santos’ time in Congress, he said, is about “having somebody like me come and represent other people who are just like me — simple-minded folks who come from absolutely nothing and have a voice in Congress.” Romney’s comment that he doesn’t belong in Congress , he then claimed, isn’t new to him.

Later in the interview, the freshman congressman circled back to Romney, accusing the former presidential candidate of having “prejudice toward minorit[ies].”

Romney “thinks he’s above it all and is…on an almighty white horse trying to talk to us down on morality,” Santos told Greg Kelly.

“The reality is he’s always had prejudice towards minorit[ies],” continued Santos, who lied about being Jewish .

“He had it in his 2012 election and that is why he didn’t become president when he absolutely had the opportunity to become president,” he claimed. “And that’s why I was very clear when I said on Twitter, ‘You will never be president because you would never represent all Americans.’”

During the lengthy interview, Santos also reiterated his claim that he once had a brain tumor—after initially balking at the question. In addition, Santos made a point of praising Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). According to him, while in the House chambers she had said “something to the effect of, ‘Hang in there, buddy.’”

As a result of the litany of his fabrications, the Nassau County district attorney is investigating potential financial wrongdoing, Santos relinquished his committee assignments last month, and he is also expected to face a House ethics probe.

