Open in App
WAVY News 10

Hickory, Great Bridge crew teams unveil new dock

By Michelle Wolf,

7 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) -10 On Your Side first told you last spring that the Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams were in dire need of a new dock and were raising thousands of dollars to replace it.

Now, they’ve met their goal and invited us out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement in this 10 On Your Side success.

After 22 years and a more than $60,000 upgrade later, the Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams can now hit the water with ease.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGbxQ_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mboMO_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tzchm_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEBEQ_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hlK2_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exyh2_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhM8G_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDBy6_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oga5V_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUvnx_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gpod_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MZSE_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvM2G_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4qYW_0kidhvte00
    The Hickory and Great Bridge crew teams needed a new dock and raised thousands of dollars to replace it. They met their goal and invited 10 On Your Side out to Atlantic Yacht Basin to unveil their replacement.

“We’ve been working to get this new dock up for quite a while,” said Hickory senior Jake Werning.

Sleek, stable and slip-proof, the new dock is quite the upgrade and comes with a hefty price tag that both teams fundraised to pay for themselves.

“It was a big effort from both us and Great Bridge,” said Campbell Gettier, Hickory sophomore.

When we first met up with the teams last May, they pointed out loose boards and multiple safety hazards from a more than two-decades old dock.

“There were loose planks, evidence of rotting,” said Jack Futerman, a Great Bridge senior. “We would have moments where we would have the whole team on the dock and we would have to be quick because it would actually start to sink on us.”

After 10 On Your Side aired their story, they told us donations started flooding in, on top of a generous amount from the Beazley Foundation.

“A huge thank you, ” Futerman said. “We’re going to put it to great use. It’ll last way longer than our old one.”

The new dock was finished just in time for the spring season and we even had the chance to go on the water as these rowers tested it out for the first time.

“We’ll really start to put it to use when our spring season kicks in,” Futerman said. “It’ll be just a matter of weeks now.”

The teams will have an official ribbon cutting later this month.

Know more?

For those interested in rowing, the Hampton Roads Rowing Club is hosting an Erg Pull event on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Catholic High School.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Norfolk car dealership put on ‘off-limits list’ for ‘bird-dogging’ practices involving sailors
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Portsmouth Police attempt to identify robbery suspect
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Norfolk Police investigating fiery crash on Granby St.
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Suffolk to host recycling, tire amnesty day Mar. 25
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
VB Police investigating fatal crash in Pungo
Virginia Beach, VA7 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in Norfolk shooting
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Kimball Terrace
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Virginia State Police issue missing, endangered alert for Keith Anderson III
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Fatal Motorycycle Crash in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Newport News Vehicle Pursuit
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Man dies on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth, homicide investigation underway
Portsmouth, VA13 hours ago
Police: Student found with gun at Little Creek Elementary School
Norfolk, VA11 hours ago
Chesapeake police met with barricaded door at murder victim’s apartment
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw millions in revenue out of the gate, lottery says
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Virginia creek will receive full complement of trout stockings
Roanoke, VA17 hours ago
ECPPS hosting job fair March 18
Elizabeth City, NC12 hours ago
Press conference discusses class action lawsuit in Camp Lejeune toxic water cases
Jacksonville, NC9 hours ago
One resident displaced after Valentine’s Day house fire on Tuza Ln in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Police: Man dead, juvenile injured following shooting in Campostella neighborhood in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy