Hawks add three players at the trade deadline, beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107

The Hawks beat the undermanned Phoenix Suns 116-107 on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young scored 36 points, dished out twelve assists and pulled down seven rebounds.

The Suns had only nine players available after trading Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges as part of a package for Kevin Durant, the 13-time All-Star, before the NBA trade deadline.

As the trade deadline approached, the Hawks acquired Saddiq Bey from the Detroit Pistons in a three team trade which saw the Hawks ship out five second-round draft picks to the Golden State Warriors. Later in the afternoon, the Hawks added forward Bruno Fernando and shooting guard Garrison Mathews from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks.

“We’re defining what it means to be Hawks,” Fields said. “Guys that are competitive, guys that bring us versatility, guys that the game. We work hard. We found that in all those guys and they all have their different roles and things that do make them special individually.”

Currently, Saddiq Bey averages 15 points per game, shoots 40% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

“He was a starter for Detroit a couple years ago and this past season he’s starting to come off the bench,” McMillan said of Bey. “But he’s a guy who can put the ball in the basket who can help spread the floor for you.”

Keri Hilson performs during halftime of an NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“I’m familiar with his game because shoot the ball,” Trae Young said of Bey. “He plays hard. So I’m looking forward to playing playing with the guy I can’t and for me, I take pride in making sure my teammates are taken care of. And at the end of the season. He’s one of those guys is looking for another contract coming up here soon too. So I know he’s going to be here ready to play. And I know he’s going to help our team.”

Bruno Fernando is a 6’10”, 240 pound big man that averaged four points and 4 rebounds for the Rockets this season prior to being traded to Atlanta. McMillan and Fields believe Fernando is a big that can rebound and be strong defensive presence in the painted area.

Clint Capela pulled down seventeen of the Hawks’ season-high 59 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu also had 11 rebounds. No Phoenix player had more than five rebounds.

Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. McMillan expects Bey, Fernando and Mathews to arrive Friday.

The post Hawks add three players at the trade deadline, beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .