Montclair Council Prepares Possible Removal of Manager Stafford After Raucous Public Comment At Meeting

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Montclair Township Council’s February 7 meeting – starting at 6:00 P.M. rather than at 7:00 P.M. – ended over six hours later with a late-night executive session and subsequent public votes on steps to remove suspended Township Manager Tim Stafford from office. The public part of the meeting had had to be suspended earlier in the evening owing to a resolution Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis proposed that called for Manager Stafford’s removal. Because issues involving employees’ situations cannot be discussed in public – a point Acting Township Attorney Paul Burr defiantly made – the council had to go into an earlier executive session to discuss Yacobellis’s proposal. So, there were in fact two executive sessions at this meeting. Ironically, an employee issue on the agenda that can be discussed in public – a presentation on employee health benefits – was not held.

Aping President Biden’s State of the Union address scheduled for later that evening, Mayor Sean Spiller gave a “State of the Township” address from the dais to start the meeting. Mayor Spiller declared the township to be in a good, strong state having come out of the COVID emergency and having continued to invest in infrastructure such as water delivery and street paving – claiming that 85 percent of Montclair’s street network has been repaved – and he celebrated improvements made at Nishuane and Edgemont Parks. The mayor also heralded the continuing ability of Montclair to pay down its debt, and he cited the town’s magnet schools, numerous restaurants, and arts amenities that continue to attract new residents. Mayor Spiller did admit that Montclair still faces several challenges – he did not elaborate on what those challenges were – but he expressed confidence that Montclair can meet them.

However, once public comment – interrupted by the impromptu early-evening executive session after only one resident had spoken – got underway, it became clear that the mayor’s address had pleased no one. Senior residents were angry at Mayor Spiller, 47, for failing to mention the lack of a senior center or the inability of the township to hire a new senior-services director. Ann Lippel, a leading senior-affairs activist in town, noted that less than 0.5 percent of the budget goes to amenities for residents 65 and over despite the fact that they account for 25 percent of Montclair’s population. Councilor Russo, 75, responded that he too was frustrated by the township’s failure to open a senior center despite his own efforts as mayor and as a councilor-at-large. Councilor Russo has advocated for a senior center for over two decades.

Mayor Spiller defended his senior record by citing the benefits seniors can derive from accessory dwelling units being allowed as well as more affordable housing, which led to more criticism of the proposed Lackawanna Plaza project that would ostensibly add to the township’s affordable-housing stock. Resident Maya Davis was skeptical of the 20 percent affordable-unit set-aside for the project, saying there was no guarantee that it would be provided, and she more pointedly cited the 15 percent “short term” housing set-aide in the plan, suggesting that they were glorified Airbnb units. Davis stressed, though, that the project would not be abandoned if residents did not accept the plan as currently envisioned, saying that if would be modified and that developer David Placek would have to abide by any modifications the mayor and council demanded. Resident Rachel Quinn Egan feared just such a scenario of the Lackawanna Plaza remaining undeveloped, saying that if the project is delayed it might lead to the property sitting vacant for years before a project of low quality with and a dubious retail strategy is built – that is, a repeat of the Hahne’s building remaining empty before being replaced by the infamously troubled Siena building. Quinn Egan, however, made it clear that she opposed the Lackawanna Plaza project in its current iteration, citing the large shadows the bulk of the buildings would cast. Resident Anson Pope added that the amount of stormwater generated as a result of the project would lead to more flooding.

Another resident insisted that she had heard Placek say on an Internet radio broadcast that he would not compromise his plans for the Lackawanna Plaza, but Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings disputed that. He said Placek meant that he had the opportunity to build a development the way he wants to do it – likely referring to the clean-slate condition the empty space affords him – but he never said he was unwilling to compromise. Councilor Cummings stressed that Placek is a local developer who cares about the town and interests of the residents.

The main villain of public comment, however, was the absent Tim Stafford. His numerous misdeeds – failure to fill key bureaucratic positions, delays in pool reconstruction, his lack of action regarding the fire department’s botched testing, which led to accusations of racism against black firefighters – were all brought up, but the hostile work environment Manager Stafford had created for women in the municipal government and the lawsuits against the township that followed prompted the loudest and the angriest comments from the public. Many residents were angry over rumors that the manager might be reinstated and one resident even accused Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager and the absent Third Ward Councilor Lori Price Abrams of being unfaithful to fellow women by being complicit in the Stafford affair. Councilor Schlager said she found it unfair that her integrity was being questioned.

Although Councilor Russo did not want to have to go through another executive session to discuss Manager Stafford’s employment that would result in a decision made after midnight on the grounds that the residents in attendance deserved to know sooner what sort of action would be taken, that was exactly what happened. It was just after the stroke of twelve that the council voted 5-0 – in addition to Councilor Price Abrams being absent, Deputy Mayor / First Ward Councilor William Hurlock had left the meeting – to, first, end Manager Stafford’s suspension and then, state reasons for his dismissal. It appeared to be the beginning of the end for the township manager.

Before the second executive session, the council voted 6-0 (with Deputy Mayor Hurlock) to pass, among other things, a resolution amending a contract with Bright View Engineering for additional data collection and analysis for the traffic study for Lackawanna Plaza and a second-reading bond ordinance providing for the relining of culvert walls in and by the township. The council tabled an ordinance authorizing spending on continued street improvements because Councilor Yacobellis thought that a skate park, a senior center, and improvements to the Clary Anderson Arena should be prioritized; the vote to table it was 5-1, with Deputy Mayor Hurlock dissenting. The council also tabled a resolution awarding a contract to All City Management Services that would outsource crossing guards, because the mayor and councilors decided that they needed to look at long-term viability of the contract and amount of savings that such a plan would yield.











