Natura Bissé Revamps U.S. Strategy

Natura Bissé is starting fresh in the U.S.

A revamped retail strategy, and an accelerated cadence of launches, are aimed at reinvigorating the Barcelona-based skin care brand’s Stateside business.

Much of that is starting with the brand’s professional business. “We started the spa business three or four years ago, we started there because professional aestheticians were experts in the game, and they are treating all different skin types and colors, so they would be able to appreciate the quality and effectiveness of our products,” said Patricia Fisas, senior vice president of research and innovation at the brand.

Recently, Natura Bissé has entered several new hotel spas, including Terranea in Palos Verdes, California; the Montage in Deer Valley, Park City, Utah, and Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California.

Those expansions come at the same time as Natura Bissé relaunched its hero products this month, Diamond Extreme Serum and Diamond Extreme Cream, and introduced a new brightening range, called Diamond Luminous. The former’s prices range from $360 to $395, and the Diamond Luminous collection ranges from $105 to $335.

“We have a portfolio of 130 different skus, a combination of retail and spa products,” Fisas said, adding that the company is still staying focused on skin care, its bread and butter.

“We are trying to keep in our core business, skin care, instead of trying to explore makeup or hair products. Supplements could be an option, but with skin care, there’s still a lot of opportunity to create new and very advanced formulas or to complement medical aesthetics treatments, laser treatments,” she said.

The business is said to be faring well. Industry sources estimate the brand’s sales in the U.S. reached between $36 million and $40 million in 2022.

Fisas didn’t comment on the estimates, but did acknowledge pandemic-induced headwinds in the professional sector have equalized in the past year. “It’s been a little challenging, everyone was closed during lockdown. Little by little, it’s normalized, people are coming back to counters and get an effective professional prescription. We always say to prescribe to them properly, we need to see their face. The best thing is to see them in person.”

Brick-and-mortar traffic has picked up market-wide in the U.S., and department store and specialty retail still makes up much of the brand’s footprint. “Retail is coming back, and online is doing well,” Fisas said. “We have to be present in places where a woman takes care of herself. In cities, we are in retail, in a spa, in a hotel, in a department store and online. We always try to be present in the premium sector.”