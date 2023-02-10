NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles . His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57 . He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night.

The NFL Honors award show took place on Thursday, where regular-season award winners were revealed. Mahomes took home the biggest prize of the night. For the second time in gis career, Mahomes won the NFL MVP Award.

After it was announced that he won the award, a pre-recorded message from Mahomes played at the venue in response to receiving the honor.

“First I want to thank god for giving me this platform and putting so many amazing people around me. Without him, none of this would be possible. To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling, and my son Bronze. This crazy life we are living means nothing without y’all, keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day. Thank you for being there for me through my good times and my bad.

He then continued to thank many within the Chiefs organization, including head coach Andy Reid , CEO Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach, and his teammates.

Many around the NFL world believe that this honor for Mahomes is well deserved considering his impressive season along with his importance to the Chiefs’ success.

This MVP Award actually has an extensive history of participants that also played in the Super Bowl that year. That is actually a worrying trend for Chiefs fans hoping for a Super Bowl championship.

The last nine MVPs who also played in the Super Bowl have all lost in the Big Game, a stat that dates back to the 2001 NFL season.

Regardless, Mahomes will look to overcome this bit of negative recent history and bring home his second Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

