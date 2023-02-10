Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms ‘And Just Like That’ Aidan Romance With Passionate Kiss: Photos

And just like that… Aidan and Carrie are back! One month after Sex and The City star Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, confirmed that her co-star John Corbett, 61, would reprise his role as the beloved Aidan, she confirm their romance via Instagram on Feb. 9! “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ,” she captioned the carousel of passionate kissing photos from the latest preview of And Just Like That. In the first slide, Aidan and Carrie share a warm embrace and a steamy lip lock, while in the second, they snuggle with the NYC traffic abuzz around them. So cute!

Soon after the blonde beauty shared the snapshots with her 8.8 million followers, many celebrities flooded the comments with their reactions, including Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 50. “NO WAYYYYYY,” she wrote, while Bravo host Andy Cohen, 54, chimed in, “I’m freaking.” Even comedian Celeste Barber noted that SJP had just revealed a major spoiler. “Well I guess we don’t need to watch the show now,” she joked. Finally, the official HBOMax account commented what we’re all thinking, “Not a drill but a dream come true.”

Aside from the celebrity reactions, many of the show’s fans shared their thoughts and did not hold back! Some even warned SJP that Carrie better not destroy Aidan’s heart once more. “You broke his heart enough already!!”, one follower quipped, while another added, “If you f*** this up this time Carrie we’re gonna be having words, let me bloody tell you.” Other AJLT viewers weren’t pleased with the major spilling of the beans. “Welp it’s official I’m dead,” a separate person noted, with another agreeing, “I mean spoiler alert.”

Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett kiss on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ (BACKGRID)

Prior to the PDA session between Carrie and Aidan, HBOMax and SJP posted photos of the pair hand-in-hand on Jan. 13. “Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the captioned the cute snapshots. In that post, the 57-year-old rocked a bright pink ruffled coat, velvet boots, and a grey button up. Aidan’s look was casual, yet chic, with a black jacket, purple pants, and brown suede boots. Classic American, as Carrie would say.

Most recently, Sarah Jessica spoke to ExtraTV about John’s return to the show and what lies in store for Carrie and Aidan. “It’s so nice. It’s so happy… He [John] brings a lot of joy. He’s a kind of preternaturally happy person and he’s so excited to be back and it’s an amazing storyline that Michael [Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out,” she gushed on Feb. 7. “And I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him.” Although SJP didn’t reveal too much on Tuesday, she did tell the outlet how happy she was to be working with him again. “I can’t say anything except, it’s just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it’s been 10, 15 some years,” she concluded. AJLT premiered on HBOMax on Dec. 9, 2021, and is expected to have an explosive Season 2 return sometime in 2023.