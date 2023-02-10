‘Gentle giant’: Hundreds gather at vigil for murdered Andover 12-year-old

Hundreds of students and parents attended a vigil Thursday night to try and process the murder of Sebastian Robinson.

The headmaster also shared that Robinson’s aunt was grateful for the support and the extended family planned to watch a live stream of the event.

“Sebastian was a compassionate and caring classmate,” said a teacher as he read aloud memories written by staff at St. John’s Prep. It was one part of the hour-long vigil held at the Danvers school.

“It was very comforting,” said Anna Berrian, mother.

The school held the service to help their community grieve. The 12-year-old loved playing his cello which was displayed in front, along with one of his 6th-grade projects.

A sixth grader named Michael was close friends with Sebastian.

“If I had two words to describe him: gentle giant,” said Michael. “He never really talked about his personal life. I don’t know what happened.”

News of Sebastian’s death traveled quickly through the all-boys school.

“I was stunned. I felt like I had the wind knocked out of me,” said Luke Berrian, 7th grade.

The school had a call this morning to pray and to talk to parents about what to say to their sons. For many parents, it’s a lingering question as they too look for answers.

“It was really special to come together tonight with other parents who are having these same questions about how to talk to their kids and being together really genuinely helped,” said Natasha Bansfield, mother.

There are about 1500 students at St. John’s. Thursday evening, they came together as family and as a brotherhood.

“I feel like a lot of people care for him and it just brought a lot of charm to my heart that so many people cared for him,” said Brendan Bansfield, 6th grade.

The school has counselors available. Administrators canceled school Thursday and Friday.

